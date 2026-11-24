(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Chelsea are reportedly considering Cesc Fabregas as a potential replacement for Xabi Alonso, although the former Blues midfielder is unwilling to take charge midway through the season.

According to a Football Insider report, the Como manager is among Chelsea’s leading candidates if they decide to part ways with Alonso after their recent struggles.

The 39-year-old has impressed considerably in Italy, attracting attention from several major European clubs after establishing himself as an exciting young managerial prospect.

Cesc Fabregas sets conditions for Chelsea return

Fabregas is understood to be keen on taking charge of a major European club in the future, but he would prefer to make such a move during the summer transfer window.

The Spaniard reportedly wants an entire pre-season to implement his tactical ideas and build a team in line with his footballing philosophy. Chelsea would therefore face a potential wait if they decide to pursue their former midfielder.

Como are also reluctant to lose their manager during the campaign, particularly with the Italian side competing in both Serie A and the Champions League.

Meanwhile, Alonso’s position at Stamford Bridge has grown increasingly uncomfortable after a disappointing run of results.

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Xabi Alonso faces crucial period at Chelsea

The former Real Madrid manager has come under significant scrutiny after Chelsea suffered a damaging 4-1 defeat against Leeds United, with supporters expressing their frustration during the match.

According to Football Insider, the next five fixtures could prove decisive for Alonso, with games against Nottingham Forest and Crystal Palace followed by challenging encounters against Liverpool, Manchester City and Aston Villa.

Chelsea are determined to secure Champions League qualification, and failing to stay in the race could put Alonso’s future in serious doubt.

Fabregas could eventually emerge as an attractive appointment, but Chelsea may need to wait until the end of the season for a realistic chance to bring him back to Stamford Bridge.