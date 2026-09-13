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Cesc Fabregas is being eyed by Aston Villa as a prospective target to take over the managerial reins at Villa Park, according to well-known transfer insider Indy Kaila.

Sources close to the West Midlands club indicate that Aston Villa’s ownership is already actively considering contingency plans should the side’s difficult start to the Premier League season persist over the coming weeks.

Sitting near the foot of the table after a disappointing opening stretch to the campaign, there is a growing sense that the club hierarchy will not allow the situation to drift if on-pitch results fail to improve dramatically.

Indy Kaila on Aston Villa eyeing Cesc Fabregas

According to updates shared on social media platform X by Indy Kaila, one name held in particularly high regard by the Villa board is Cesc Fabregas.

The former Arsenal, Barcelona, and Chelsea midfielder has made a profound impression in his early seasons as a head coach.

Fàbregas has transformed Italian side Como into one of European football’s most talked-about tactical projects, earning widespread praise for his innovative approach in Serie A and leading them into the UEFA Champions League.

His rapidly rising managerial stock has made him a primary candidate for top European outfits searching for dynamic leadership.

Exclusive: Cesc Fàbregas lined up: Sources close to Aston Villa indicate that the club’s ownership is already considering contingency plans should the side’s difficult start to the Premier League season continue over the coming weeks. #AVFC currently sit near the foot of the table after a disappointing opening to the campaign, and there is a growing sense that the hierarchy will not allow the situation to drift if results do not improve. One name understood to be held in particularly high regard at Villa Park is Cesc Fàbregas. The former midfielder has made a significant impression in his first seasons as a head coach, transforming Como into one of Europe’s most talked-about projects and earning widespread praise for his work in Serie A and the Champions League

Exclusive ?Cesc Fàbregas lined up: Sources close to Aston Villa indicate that the club’s ownership is already considering contingency plans should the side’s difficult start to the Premier League season continue over the coming weeks.#AVFC currently sit near the foot of the… — indykaila News (@indykaila) September 13, 2026

Aston Villa problems on and off the pitch amid poor start to season

Aston Villa’s start to the Premier League season has gone terribly wrong, leaving the club in early crisis mode.

A string of underwhelming performances and poor results has left Villa sitting near the bottom of the table. They are yet to win a game, losing three and drawing one in the four games played so far in the Premier League.

They did record a win in the Champions League, beating Club Brugge 3-2 in the opening matchday.

The early-season collapse has exposed major vulnerabilities both on and off the pitch. On the field, the team has struggled defensively while lacking creative spark in midfield. Villa have also been criticised for some of their transfer decisions.

It has been reported that Unai Emery has also been unhappy with the club hierarchy behind the scenes for selling some key players in the summer, causing disruption to the progess he had made at the Midlands club.