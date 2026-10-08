Michael Carrick getting off the Manchester United team bus (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Manchester United are reportedly considering Como manager Cesc Fabregas as a “serious option” if they decide to replace Michael Carrick.

The 39-year-old has done a hugely impressive job in his time coaching in Serie A, and it seems only a matter of time before he lands himself a top job.

Man Utd could be an interesting club to watch as things haven’t started that well for them this season since Carrick became the club’s permanent appointment as manager, following a successful spell as interim last season.

Carrick’s job is surely safe for a bit longer, but if things don’t improve, it seems Fabregas could be a leading contender to replace the former Red Devils midfielder…

We exclusively broke that Michael Carrick has until the next international break to turn results around. We keep being told Cesc Fàbregas is a serious option if Carrick is removed as manager of @ManUtd. Cesc’s name is not going away. pic.twitter.com/t9MNsPl4ET — indykaila News (@indykaila) October 7, 2026

Posting on X, Indy Kaila has reported: “We keep being told Cesc Fàbregas is a serious option if Carrick is removed as manager of @ManUtd Cesc’s name is not going away.”

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Would Cesc Fabregas really take the Manchester United job?

Fabregas’ next steps will be interesting to follow, as he obviously has connections with Arsenal, Barcelona, and Chelsea from his playing days.

Still, the Arsenal job doesn’t look likely to be available for some time after the superb work done by Mikel Arteta, who has just signed a new contract.

The same goes for Barcelona, who are doing really well under Hansi Flick, while Chelsea only hired Xabi Alonso this summer.

That could mean United is the most realistic option for Fabregas if he wants to secure a Premier League job any time soon, though perhaps the Spanish tactician would do well to wait.

MUFC aren’t particularly well-run at the moment and it could prove a bad choice that derails Fabregas’ career if he jumps for a job like that too early.