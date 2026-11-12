Michael Carrick recommended four signings to Man United this summer that weren't delivered

Elliot Anderson, Adam Wharton, and Lewis Hall (Photo by Michael Regan, Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Michael Carrick reportedly recommended four signings to Manchester United this summer – Morgan Rogers, Elliot Anderson, Lewis Hall, and Mateus Fernandes.

The Red Devils have made an awful start to the season and it now looks like Carrick will be sacked and replaced by Mauricio Pochettino at some point today.

Still, Henry Winter has also posted on X about how Carrick’s recommended transfer targets during the summer weren’t delivered.

MORE: Manchester United FIASCO in numbers

See below as the former Times journalist has claimed that the 45-year-old wanted Rogers, Anderson, Hall, and Fernandes, only for owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe to restrict transfer funds instead…

Sir Jim Ratcliffe will one day have to explain why Manchester United didn’t follow Michael Carrick’s recommendation of the four players he felt the club needed in the summer window – Elliot Anderson, Lewis Hall, Morgan Rogers and, fourth on the list, Mateus Fernandes. Were debt… — Henry Winter (@henrywinter) November 12, 2026

Ratcliffe has previously been outspoken about United’s spending and we’ve seen them go for lower-cost options under his ownership.

The likes of Anderson and Rogers ended up costing huge money and went to Manchester City and Chelsea, respectively, while even Tottenham splashed the cash with real ambition to sign both Fernandes and Sandro Tonali in midfield.

Hall, meanwhile, ended up staying at Newcastle, so could be one the club can look at again in the future.

Can Mauricio Pochettino thrive at Manchester United if they don’t spend?

Pochettino now looks set to replace Carrick, but Winter raises valid points about just how much the Argentine can expect to succeed if he isn’t given the power and the funding to sign top players.

MUFC should be the kind of club competing for top talents like Anderson and Rogers, but it seems that’s no longer the case as Ratcliffe looks to change their transfer strategy.

In fairness, the club have massively over-spent on several flops in the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era, so there’s no guarantee that more signings wouldn’t go down the same route as the likes of Angel Di Maria, Paul Pogba, Alexis Sanchez, Harry Maguire, Jadon Sancho, and Antony.

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