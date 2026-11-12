Michael Carrick recommended four signings to Man United this summer that weren't delivered

Michael Carrick reportedly recommended four signings to Manchester United this summer – Morgan Rogers, Elliot Anderson, Lewis Hall, and Mateus Fernandes.
The Red Devils have made an awful start to the season and it now looks like Carrick will be sacked and replaced by Mauricio Pochettino at some point today.
Still, Henry Winter has also posted on X about how Carrick’s recommended transfer targets during the summer weren’t delivered.
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See below as the former Times journalist has claimed that the 45-year-old wanted Rogers, Anderson, Hall, and Fernandes, only for owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe to restrict transfer funds instead…
Sir Jim Ratcliffe will one day have to explain why Manchester United didn’t follow Michael Carrick’s recommendation of the four players he felt the club needed in the summer window – Elliot Anderson, Lewis Hall, Morgan Rogers and, fourth on the list, Mateus Fernandes. Were debt…
— Henry Winter (@henrywinter) November 12, 2026
Ratcliffe has previously been outspoken about United’s spending and we’ve seen them go for lower-cost options under his ownership.
The likes of Anderson and Rogers ended up costing huge money and went to Manchester City and Chelsea, respectively, while even Tottenham splashed the cash with real ambition to sign both Fernandes and Sandro Tonali in midfield.
Hall, meanwhile, ended up staying at Newcastle, so could be one the club can look at again in the future.
Can Mauricio Pochettino thrive at Manchester United if they don’t spend?
Pochettino now looks set to replace Carrick, but Winter raises valid points about just how much the Argentine can expect to succeed if he isn’t given the power and the funding to sign top players.
MUFC should be the kind of club competing for top talents like Anderson and Rogers, but it seems that’s no longer the case as Ratcliffe looks to change their transfer strategy.
In fairness, the club have massively over-spent on several flops in the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era, so there’s no guarantee that more signings wouldn’t go down the same route as the likes of Angel Di Maria, Paul Pogba, Alexis Sanchez, Harry Maguire, Jadon Sancho, and Antony.
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Unless there’s changes above the coach/manager, Poch is next to go in 6 months time. Are glineos FINALLY going to act like a big club and get rid of the clowns on the board who are responsible for 4 coach/managers in 30 months?
It’s qll well and good suggesting they buy 4 top players, but Fernadez aside, none of the other 3 would sign for Man Utd. They’d have to break all kinds of transfer records and more importantly convince top players to play in a poisonous club, with a poor coach.
Huge reality check needed. They need fundamental change in culture before even attempting to sign legitimate top players again.
Under Ratcliffe, man utd is signing average players. Santos wasn’t Chelsea 1st 11, baleba was good 2023-24 season but the performance went down during 2025-26,,he wasn’t 1st 11 at Brighton but we ended signing the two.
Tielemans wasn’t a necessary, there was better disposal could’ve signed, see now he’s struggling too.
Under this nigga, i don’t see utd excelling.