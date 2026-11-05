Ornstein explains why Man United decided to keep Michael Carrick

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Manchester United’s decision to stand by Michael Carrick was not simply down to a lack of alternatives, according to David Ornstein, with the mood inside the dressing room also playing a significant role.

Carrick looked in serious danger after a damaging 4-1 Champions League defeat to Como was followed by a 3-0 home loss against Bournemouth.

However, United resisted making another managerial change, and Tuesday’s dramatic 3-2 comeback victory over Roma has since offered the under-pressure coach some much-needed breathing room.

Why Man United chose to give Carrick more time

Ornstein explained on The Athletic podcast that United genuinely wanted to give Carrick an opportunity to turn the situation around.

“I do think, whether you like it or not, that they wanted to keep Carrick on,” Ornstein said.

He suggested the reaction following the Bournemouth defeat proved significant. Carrick received support from sections of the Old Trafford crowd while the players were booed, and United’s hierarchy reportedly sensed a change in attitude inside Carrington.

Ornstein believes there was a feeling among the squad that another manager could not simply be allowed to take the blame for their struggles.

However, he also acknowledged that the managerial market influenced United’s thinking, admitting that an outstanding candidate becoming available could have changed the club’s decision.

Carrick has earned time but United are still assessing

Keeping Carrick was understandable, particularly because changing managers again would do little to address some of United’s deeper problems.

His position is far from completely secure, though. Reuters reported ahead of the Roma game that United had gone nine matches without a victory, leaving enormous pressure on Carrick to produce an immediate response.

The available alternatives may also be narrowing. Potential United target Unai Emery is in advanced talks over a new Aston Villa contract.

That strengthens the argument for patience. Carrick now has an opportunity to prove that the Roma comeback was a genuine turning point rather than another temporary reprieve.

United’s hierarchy may want him to succeed, but results will ultimately determine whether that faith lasts.

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