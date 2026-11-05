Man United given breathing space as Bruno Fernandes suitor walks away

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Manchester United have received a welcome boost over Bruno Fernandes’ future, with Al-Hilal no longer planning to revive their pursuit of the club captain during the January transfer window.

The Saudi Pro League giants pushed hard to sign Fernandes previously and were prepared to pay around £100million, but the situation has now changed.

For United, that removes one of the clubs most capable of financing a huge deal, although Fernandes’ unresolved contract situation still leaves plenty of uncertainty beyond January.

Al-Hilal end Bruno Fernandes pursuit

According to talkSPORT, Al-Hilal will not return for Fernandes in January because they have no plans to free up one of their overseas-player slots.

The Saudi side were strongly interested in Fernandes previously, with Sky Sports reporting that they had been prepared to pay United £100m and almost treble his wages. Fernandes ultimately rejected the move because he wanted to continue competing at the highest level.

His future at Old Trafford is still unresolved, however. Fernandes is contracted until June 2027, with United holding an option to extend the deal by another year.

Contract talks have stalled, with CaughtOffside reporting that Fernandes wants a longer agreement while United are reluctant to make such a major commitment to a player in his thirties.

Michael Carrick has nevertheless publicly backed his captain. Reuters reported that Carrick considers Fernandes fully committed and confirmed he will remain captain despite their recent disagreement over tactics.

Saudi withdrawal gives Man United breathing space

For United, Al-Hilal stepping away is helpful but it does not solve the bigger problem.

Fernandes is approaching the final months of his guaranteed contract, and United cannot afford to let that uncertainty continue indefinitely.

The logical move would be to trigger the one-year option if a longer agreement cannot be reached. That would protect Fernandes’ value and prevent overseas clubs from positioning themselves for a cut-price deal.

Al-Hilal withdrawing also gives United more negotiating power because one of the richest potential buyers is temporarily out of the picture. But the club still need clarity.

Fernandes remains their most influential creative player and captain. If he stays, United should secure his future. If they decide 2027 is the right time to move on, they need to make that decision before his contract situation weakens their position.

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