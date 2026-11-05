Man United handed Šeško transfer concern amid €100m plan of European giants

(Photo by Molly Darlington/Getty Images)

Manchester United could face unwanted interest in Benjamin Šeško this winter, with Juventus considering the Slovenian as they prepare to strengthen their attack in January.

Šeško’s second season at Old Trafford has been badly disrupted by injury, but the 23-year-old remains highly rated across Europe.

Juventus’ interest therefore presents United with an interesting decision at a time when Michael Carrick is already short of reliable centre-forward options.

Juventus are considering Šeško move

According to Calciomercato, Juventus want to add a more physical striker in January after struggling for consistent goals from Randal Kolo Muani and Nick Woltemade.

Šeško is one of several forwards under consideration, alongside Folarin Balogun and Brian Brobbey.

Juventus could reportedly have around €100million available for transfers between January and next summer following a planned capital increase, giving them genuine financial strength if they decide to pursue a major striker.

United, however, have previously shown little appetite to sell. CaughtOffside reported in October that the club still consider Šeško an important long-term player despite interest from Juventus and Barcelona.

His immediate issue is fitness. United have confirmed that Šeško suffered another setback to the shin problem that troubled him previously, with Carrick admitting the striker faces a “longer period of time” on the sidelines.

He has not played since the Carabao Cup defeat to Brighton on 16 September.

Selling Šeško now would make little sense for Man United

From United’s perspective, January should be the worst possible time to consider a sale.

Šeško’s value is unlikely to be at its highest while he is injured, and United already need additional attacking depth because of his absence.

Juventus’ interest is understandable, especially given Šeško’s size, mobility and potential, but United invested heavily in him because they believed he could become their long-term No.9.

Unless Juventus produce an exceptional offer, the smarter approach is patience.

The bigger priority should be getting Šeško fully fit rather than allowing short-term injury frustration to influence a major transfer decision.

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