Carrick out of good options as rumours of four month injury spread – maligned Dutchman could be solution

(Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)

There are growing fears that injured again Benjamin Sesko could miss serious time for Manchester United.

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Man U are sweating on the fitness of striker Benjamin Sesko. The 23 year old is out once again, and manager Michael Carrick has been hinting that we’ll find out more ahead of his team’s game against Bournemouth this weekend.

“We’re hoping really soon that we’ll have a clear picture,” Carrick said on Tuesday, ahead of United’s game against Como in the Champions League.

“I’m not trying to delay it. Hopefully next time we speak, maybe not tomorrow, but by the end of the week, we’ll have something a little bit clearer. There’s a bit of work going on at the moment, so we’ll see what comes out of that.”

Whispers in the papers say the tall striker could be out for up to four months.

Carrick forced to turn to alternatives as Sesko faces long lay off

Carrick is not totally without options if Sesko is out – he’s just out of good options. The current crop of attackers have all shown some flashes of ability at some point without consistently performing.

There was a while at the back end of last season where both Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha looked like they were going to finally fulfil their potential and become the consistent attackers that Man U need.

Could the much maligned Joshua Zirkzee, who almost left for Everton on deadline day, end up being a surprise hero for the Red Devils during an extended Sesko absence? It seems unlikely, but there may not be many other options.