Man United player praised for 'improvement' could make shock move to Serie A

(Photo by Molly Darlington/Getty Images)

Joshua Zirkzee’s Manchester United future is back in the spotlight, with AC Milan reportedly preparing another attempt to take the Dutch forward back to Serie A in January.

The timing is hardly surprising. Zirkzee has struggled for regular minutes under Michael Carrick this season, and although he provided a reminder of his quality during the international break, his position at Old Trafford remains uncertain.

Want more CaughtOffside coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

A return to Italy, where he produced arguably the best football of his career with Bologna, could therefore become a serious option when the window reopens.

AC Milan considering January loan for Zirkzee

According to Calciomercato, Milan are preparing to revive their interest in Zirkzee after previously coming close to signing him.

The Rossoneri are considering a loan with an option to buy, a structure that would allow them to strengthen their attack without immediately committing to a permanent deal.

Zirkzee’s lack of action at United has encouraged Milan. The 25-year-old is yet to start a competitive game this season and has largely been used from the bench by Carrick.

There was, however, a timely reminder of his ability during the international break. Zirkzee scored the winner as the Netherlands beat Serbia 2-1 in the Nations League.

Netherlands praise shows Man United should keep Zirkzee

His international performances have also earned some overdue praise.

Former Netherlands striker Wim Kieft was impressed when Zirkzee came off the bench against Greece, telling NOS: “I thought it was an improvement.”

Kieft’s comments were reported by Sport Witness, which also highlighted praise for the forward’s technical ability and football intelligence.

That is why United should think carefully before agreeing to an easy loan.

Zirkzee has never really looked like a traditional number nine. His best qualities come when he drops deeper, links play and brings teammates into attacks, something United have not always built around.

At the same time, a player of his age cannot spend another season watching from the bench.

If Carrick still sees a meaningful role for him, Zirkzee’s Netherlands resurgence gives United something to work with. If not, Milan could offer the fresh start he probably needs.

Just in: Man United player with ‘all the potential’ is being targeted for a move by PSG