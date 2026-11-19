Mauricio Pochettino speaking on TNT Sports US

Manchester United players have reportedly been left with an immediate impression of Mauricio Pochettino’s demanding standards following the new head coach’s arrival at Carrington.

According to reports from the Manchester Evening News, Pochettino wasted zero time setting the tone after touching down from the United States on Wednesday following his final match in charge of the USMNT against Haiti.

Reunited with trusted staff members, the 54-year-old spoke individually with non-international players on Wednesday before gathering the full squad for Thursday’s session.

Manchester United players impressed by Mauricio Pochettino’s demanding approach

Those who interacted with Pochettino came away with the immediate impression that he will be fiercely demanding to play for straight away, especially with a daunting debut trip to Anfield to face Liverpool looming on Sunday.

According to the report, Pochettino immediately began meeting members of the United squad at Carrington.

He held individual conversations with players who had not been involved in international duty on Wednesday, before preparing to bring the full squad together for Thursday’s training session.

Those early interactions reportedly left players with the impression that Pochettino will be extremely demanding.

Positive mood emerges at Carrington following managerial change

Despite the steep step-up in intensity, the overriding reaction inside the Carrington dressing room has been overwhelmingly positive.

Following a horrid start to the 2026/27 campaign under Michael Carrick that left United sitting 18th in the Premier League, players have welcomed Pochettino’s energetic, communicative approach.

As per the report, the squad feels a renewed sense of optimism and direction, viewing Pochettino’s track record of elevating young talent and building cohesive teams as the exact spark needed to rescue their season.

How Pochettino transforms team work rate and running numbers

United’s physical output has been a glaring weakness this term: according to official Premier League tracking data, United rank 19th in the division for distance covered at just 112.5km per 90 minutes, having been outrun by opponents in eight of their 10 league outings.

Pochettino built his reputation at Tottenham by turning his squads into relentless pressing machines that consistently topped the Premier League for total distance covered and high-intensity sprints.

Rather than relying on mindless running, however, Pochettino emphasised ahead of his arrival that purposeful, synchronized movement is the true key: