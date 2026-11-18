Vangelis Pavlidis in action for Benfica (Photo by Gualter Fatia/Getty Images)

Manchester United’s new manager Mauricio Pochettino is keen to strengthen up front this January and has four main names on his wish-list, as first revealed in a Daily Briefing exclusive earlier today.

Sources in the agents industry have informed me that the Red Devils are ready to spend big when it comes to backing Pochettino this January, but they are also assessing a wide range of targets.

One of the more exciting names being mentioned is one of Europe’s most in-form centre-forwards, with a stunning record of 19 goals in 19 games in all competitions so far this season.

The player in question is Benfica front-man Vangelis Pavlidis. I’ve reported here recently on Tottenham and Barcelona also being keen on the prolific Greece international, but we can now add United to that list.

Who else is on Manchester United’s list?

“Pochettino is eager to make sure United have more of a goal threat,” one source said, speaking anonymously to protect relationships. “He’s already been discussing names, and Vangelis Pavlidis is someone who fits the bill.”

This has been backed up by others, while I’m also reliably told that Galatasaray striker Victor Osimhen is someone Pochettino would be really keen to work with. For now, this is considered less realistic due to the player’s high transfer fee and wage demands, but Pochettino was also a key driving force pushing to sign him for Chelsea, with a deal getting quite advanced before ultimately falling through.

Pavlidis could be more realistic and is understood to be open to a move to the Premier League. The 27-year-old ticks all the boxes as an immediate upgrade on the injury-prone Benjamin Sesko, while his age doesn’t necessarily pose too much of a threat to the young Slovenia international’s long-term development once he’s back to full fitness.

As previously reported, former Brentford striker Ivan Toney is also someone United have on their list. Though this predates Pochettino’s arrival, the England international is someone well known to the 54-year-old and his openness to coming back to the Premier League could make him a good short-term option if they cannot land their more ambitious targets.

Finally, multiple sources have also told me that Borussia Dortmund striker Serhou Guirassy is likely to be one to watch. The 30-year-old is not at the top of the club’s list, but he’s been monitored for some time and is seen as someone who could do a job as a rotation option.

Manchester United also looking at defenders

Pochettino is also likely to be given new defenders to work with in January, though I’m less clear on the priorities for that department for now.

Jacobo Ramon is a long-term target but unlikely to be available in the middle of the season. There has been a hint of a link with Villarreal and USA full-back Alex Freeman, but nothing too concrete at this stage.

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It’s certainly clear that MUFC could do with a new signing or two at both centre-back and left-back, so it remains to be seen which of those will be prioritised.

I’ll be back with updates when I have them, but for now the main thing I’m hearing is the striker links which have the potential to be quite exciting.