Amad Diallo of Manchester United (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

Manchester United winger Amad Diallo is reportedly emerging as a target for Besiktas, who are keen on a possible loan deal for January.

The Ivory Coast international initially looked like an exciting prospect for Man Utd, but he’s struggled to live up to his potential and has been badly out of form for some time now.

According to Turkish outlet Sabah, this has now cast doubt over Diallo’s future as Besiktas look into a potential loan deal that could then be made permanent.

This leaves the Red Devils with a big decision to make, as they may well be tempted to stick with Diallo for a bit longer, even if it’s been a difficult period for him.

The 24-year-old still looks like he could have the potential to turn his career around, and it might be that he’ll benefit from the arrival of new manager Mauricio Pochettino.

Amad Diallo’s Manchester United future in doubt

Still, a new manager coming in can also make things worse for an out-of-form player, as there’s surely a good chance that Pochettino will want to clear out a few under-performers in this squad.

The Argentine is taking over after a nightmare start to the season at Old Trafford, so he can’t afford to carry any passengers, and that could mean being ruthless with someone like Diallo.

? Do Tottenham really deserve to be in the so-called 'big six'? ? Answer: it's complicated ? pic.twitter.com/9zMYyIc4Bk — Mark Brus (@MarkBrusCOS) November 18, 2026

With just over a month to go until the next transfer window, Amad doesn’t have long to win over his new manager, and that could be key to determining if this move to Besiktas happens or not.

It will also be interesting to see if any other clubs get involved in the race for the MUFC misfit, as he’d surely be a tempting option for other clubs seeking a loan signing to bolster their options out wide this winter.

Want more CaughtOffside coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust