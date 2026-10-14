Amad Diallo posts furious Snapchat message after Man United's Atletico Madrid defeat

(Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)

Manchester United winger Amad Diallo has expressed his fury following the Red Devils’ disappointing 2-0 Champions League defeat against Atlético Madrid.

The 24-year-old took to Snapchat after Wednesday’s encounter at the Metropolitano Stadium, posting a strongly worded message about his team’s performance.

The defeat has intensified the pressure on manager Michael Carrick, with United continuing to struggle for consistency across all competitions.

Amad’s reaction was followed by outspoken criticism from defender Lisandro Martínez, who questioned the club’s recruitment and squad planning.

Amad Diallo fumes after Manchester United’s Champions League defeat

Amad made his feelings clear shortly after Manchester United’s defeat in Madrid.

Posting a photograph from the match on his Snapchat account, the Ivory Coast international accompanied the image with a furious caption.

“F*****g disgrace; I have no words.”

Amad Diallo didn't hold back after Man Utd's 2-0 defeat to Atletico Madrid in the Champions League ? pic.twitter.com/pXUQ5OOVlN — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) October 14, 2026

The message offered a clear indication of the winger’s frustration after another disappointing result for Carrick’s side.

Amad had started the match on the bench before being introduced during the second half in place of Marcus Rashford.

However, the winger was unable to inspire a comeback as United’s hopes of securing a positive result quickly faded.

Leny Yoro’s dismissal left the visitors facing an uphill battle before Ademola Lookman added Atlético Madrid’s second goal to seal the victory.

Amad’s blunt reaction has attracted attention amid growing scrutiny of United’s performances.

The winger has been one of the club’s most exciting attacking talents, but the team’s collective struggles have made it difficult for individuals to consistently influence matches.

Lisandro Martinez publicly criticises Jason Wilcox after Atletico defeat

Amad was not the only Manchester United player to express frustration following the Champions League setback.

Defender Lisandro Martínez delivered an explosive assessment of the club’s situation during his post-match interview.

The Argentine questioned United’s squad-building decisions and appeared to direct criticism towards technical director Jason Wilcox.

“I have to control myself a lot, but sometimes it’s a reflection of how our club is at the moment, you know?”

Martínez then made his concerns about the club’s hierarchy clear.

“I expected more from our technical director. I have to be honest. As players, we have to do more, but it’s also important when you make a strong squad to be ready for these kinds of nights.”

The comments are particularly significant given that criticism of senior club officials from current players is relatively uncommon.

While Martínez acknowledged that the squad must take responsibility for its performances, he also suggested that recruitment and squad depth have contributed to United’s difficulties.