Xabi Alonso and Alex Scott (Photo by Stu Forster, Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

Chelsea are reportedly optimistic over a potential transfer move for Bournemouth central midfielder Alex Scott this January.

According to Simon Phillips, Blues chiefs seem confident after talks with Bournemouth this week, while Liverpool also seem like less of a threat now as they’re focusing on Lamine Camara – details on that here.

Scott has long been linked as a top target for Chelsea, and it seems positive discussions have taken place between the two clubs during this international break.

On top of that, Phillips reports that personal terms between the player and the west London giants have already largely been in place for some time.

Despite talk of Scott costing huge money, it’s now expected that CFC might be able to bring the 23-year-old in for what looks like a pretty reasonable £90m when you take into account the kind of money spent on Elliot Anderson, Enzo Fernandez, and others this summer.

Alex Scott can give Xabi Alonso’s Chelsea project a big boost

Scott looks like the missing link in this Chelsea side, with manager Xabi Alonso not making the best start to life at Stamford Bridge so far.

In fairness to Alonso, it’s been tricky for his Blues side since the sale of Fernandez to Manchester City right at the end of the summer transfer window, leaving a major gap to be plugged in midfield.

Chelsea didn’t have time to get anyone in before the deadline, but it looks like they can be reasonably confident over Scott’s arrival in January.

The England international has shown himself to be a superb talent, and his best years should still be ahead of him.

Chelsea keen on both Alex Scott and Eli Junior Kroupi

Phillips also reported on his Substack yesterday that Chelsea could even look into raiding Bournemouth for another of their star players in the form of Eli Junior Kroupi.

However, today’s report adds that Chelsea can expect competition from Arsenal for Kroupi, so that could be a tricky deal to get done.

It would undoubtedly be a dream for Chelsea if they could land both Scott and Kroupi, but it’s probably the former that needs to be more of a priority for them right now anyway.

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