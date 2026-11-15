A mural in tribute to former Liverpool player Diogo Jota is seen outside the stadium prior to during the UEFA Champions League 2025/26 League Phase MD1 match between Liverpool FC and Atletico de Madrid at Anfield on September 17, 2025 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

Liverpool are reportedly considering an early move for Monaco midfielder Lamine Camara as they look to strengthen their options in the middle of the park ahead of the January transfer window.

According to James Pearce, the Reds could accelerate their pursuit of the Senegal international, with developments suggesting a move to Anfield may be closer than initially thought.

Lamine Camara emerges as a key Liverpool target

The 22-year-old has attracted considerable attention with his performances in France, and Liverpool have been monitoring his situation for some time. The Merseyside outfit views him as an attractive option to improve their midfield, particularly amid concerns surrounding injuries to key players.

In an interview with The Redmen TV, journalist James Pearce suggested Liverpool could bring forward their plans to sign Camara rather than waiting until next summer. He also pointed to a situation similar to Luis Diaz’s arrival in January 2022, when Liverpool moved quickly to secure the Colombian winger.

“It wouldn’t surprise me if something similar happened [to the Diaz signing] in terms of someone who was on the list for the summer. “I think what happens with Lamine Camara at Monaco will be interesting, because we know that had Liverpool decided to buy a senior midfielder last summer, that he probably would have been the one. “Say if [Alexis] Mac Allister had turned around and said he wanted to go, I think that would’ve been the most likely outcome, that Mac Allister went and Camara came in. “But, of course, there’s so many moving parts in terms of what does the player want, what do the club he’s at at the minute want in terms of are they determined to keep hold of him until the summer.”

Liverpool could accelerate Camara transfer pursuit

Camara’s potential arrival would provide Liverpool with another technically gifted midfielder capable of adding energy, defensive intensity and creativity to their engine room.

The Senegalese international was previously close to joining Chelsea during the summer transfer window, but the proposed move collapsed at the final stage. Liverpool have since emerged as serious contenders for his signature.

Monaco are reportedly prepared to sanction his departure, although they are expected to demand around €70 million (£58m) for the midfielder. Liverpool could initially test their resolve with an offer worth approximately £42m.

Chelsea have also been monitoring Bournemouth midfielder Alex Scott, and their interest could give Liverpool a clearer path to securing Camara.

It remains to be seen whether the Reds can reach an agreement with Monaco, but an early January move could prove an important piece of business for the Premier League giants.