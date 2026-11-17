Lamine Camara (Photo by Mattia Ozbot/Getty Images)

Liverpool are making progress on a potential midfield signing for the January transfer window, I can reveal. That player in question is Lamine Camara, the Monaco midfielder who was close to joining Chelsea during the summer.

The Senegal international is emerging as a top target for Liverpool, who have held talks with the player’s representatives, and with those talks heading in a positive direction.

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My sources tell me it’s NOT true that Liverpool already agreed terms with Camara back in the summer, leading to his move to Chelsea falling through. That was a separate issue largely to do with Monaco pulling the plug as they thought they were about to sell Folarin Balogun to Everton.

Lamine Camara more likely to join Liverpool than Chelsea

An update I have now is that Chelsea have not entirely ruled out coming back in for Camara again, but Liverpool looks the more likely destination as things stand.

(Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

It had been reported that Chelsea would not deal with Monaco again after they cancelled Camara’s move in the summer, but it seems that’s not the case. At the same time, however, the Blues have moved on to other priorities anyway, such as Bournemouth’s Alex Scott, while Arsenal’s Martin Zubimendi also remains an outside possibility.

“Liverpool have done a lot of work on Camara. They’re close to an agreement on personal terms with his representatives,” one source explained. “Chelsea still like the player, and if other targets don’t work out then maybe that’s an avenue they’d explore again, but it’s not looking likely at this stage.”

Numerous sources have also mentioned other clubs keeping an eye on Camara, with the 22-year-old well known and admired by Arsenal, Manchester United, Real Madrid, and Bayern Munich.

Lamine Camara transfer likely to cost €70m

Camara won’t come cheap if he is to leave Monaco, with sources telling me the Ligue 1 giants want €70m for the young midfielder.

It remains to be seen if LFC will go that high after spending big on Bradley Barcola in the summer, but a midfielder of this profile is high on their list of priorities.

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Camara is a player they really like and want to build around, but it remains to be seen if they can currently fund such a deal.

The Merseyside giants may have to enter into some tough negotiations with Monaco to get that price down, or else they might also need to offload one or two players to help everything add up in terms of Financial Fair Play.