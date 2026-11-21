(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk has refused to rule out a summer exit from Anfield, admitting he will “say goodbye” at the end of the season if no new agreement is reached with his contract coming to an end.

The 35-year-old Netherlands international is approaching the final months of his contract, with uncertainty continuing over whether he will sign an extension.

Virgil van Dijk admits he could say goodbye to Liverpool next summer

Speaking to Sky Sports ahead of Liverpool’s Premier League showdown against Manchester United, Van Dijk insisted that nobody knows what his next move will be.

Giving one of his clearest assessments yet of his uncertain future at Liverpool, he admitted that he could be forced to say goodbye to the Anfield faithful next summer.

He said (quotes shared by Fabrizio Romano)

“Whatever is going to happen after this season, we will see. If anyone says that or put out that they know what I’m going to do next season, it’s not true: I have NO idea.

“The main thing for me is that I feel good and I’m looking after myself and have many more years.

“Whatever happens in the new year coming, we will see. But it’s been an incredible journey and almost 10 years and it’s been a big part of my life and I’ll forever be grateful for anything that happened over those years and if it’s getting extended we will see then, if not then I’m going to say goodbye in the summer.”

? Virgil van Dijk on his future: “Whatever is going to happen after this season, we will see. If anyone says that or put out that they know what I’m going to do next season, it’s not true: I have NO idea”. “The main thing for me is that I feel good and I’m looking after myself… pic.twitter.com/ixD4nGY3B9 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 20, 2026

Liverpool urged to hand Van Dijk a new contract

Liverpool are approaching an important period in their efforts to retain Van Dijk.

With his contract expiring in June, the defender will become eligible to negotiate a pre-contract agreement with overseas clubs from January 1.

That would give interested European sides an opportunity to secure his services on a free transfer next summer.

Former Premier League scout Bryan King recently urged Liverpool to offer their captain a new contract before January.

Speaking to Football Insider, King suggested the club should consider a one-year extension with the option of another 12 months.

AC Milan and Juventus reportedly monitoring Van Dijk’s Liverpool situation

Should Liverpool fail to agree a new deal with Virgil van Dijk, European heavyweights are waiting in the wings.

According to reports, Serie A giants AC Milan and Juventus are both closely monitoring Van Dijk’s situation.

Milan owner Gerry Cardinale, senior advisor Zlatan Ibrahimović, and head coach Ruben Amorim view the Dutchman as a transformative defensive leader, with the Rossoneri prepared to submit a formal written offer if Anfield negotiations stall.

Both clubs would have the opportunity to negotiate directly with Van Dijk from January if he remains in the final six months of his Liverpool contract.