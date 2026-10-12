Virgil van Dijk breaks silence on Man City verdict after Liverpool defeat

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Virgil van Dijk has chosen not to offer a full opinion on Manchester City’s financial-rule verdict yet, insisting he wants to wait until the legal process is completely finished before speaking publicly.



The Liverpool captain was asked about the situation after a difficult afternoon at Anfield, where Manchester City beat the Reds 3-0 in their first Premier League game since being found guilty of serious financial breaches.

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Given the rivalry between the two clubs and the intense atmosphere surrounding the match, Van Dijk could easily have been drawn into the controversy. Instead, he kept his response measured.

Van Dijk says City case is ‘still ongoing’

Van Dijk made it clear that he does not believe this is the right moment to give a detailed verdict of his own.

The Liverpool defender said, as reported by Fabrizio Romano:

“It’s still ongoing, it’s not a good idea for me to comment on this”.

He added: “When it’s properly settled I will definitely share my comments on it but for now let’s wait and see”.

His comments came after Liverpool suffered their first Premier League defeat of the season.

Ryan Gravenberch was sent off in the second half before Erling Haaland, Jeremy Doku and Rayan Cherki scored for City.

Van Dijk’s cautious response makes sense

Van Dijk’s approach is probably the sensible one.

City have already appealed the ruling, meaning the case is not yet finished and the final sporting consequences remain unknown.

Man City confirmed in an official statement that they lodged what they described as a “comprehensive Appeal” on October 1, arguing that the commission’s findings contained major errors and maintaining their innocence.

That leaves everyone around the Premier League in an awkward position.

Liverpool have competed directly with City for major honours for years, so Van Dijk’s eventual opinion could carry real weight. But commenting extensively before the appeal is decided would risk discussing a process that remains legally active.

For now, Liverpool have more immediate concerns after a heavy home defeat.

Van Dijk has promised to speak once the matter is finally settled and when he does, his comments are likely to attract plenty of attention.

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