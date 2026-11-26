Alexander Isak believes he is moving in the right direction at Liverpool after delivering another outstanding performance in the Reds’ 3-0 Champions League victory over Club Brugge on Wednesday.

The Swedish international scored twice in Belgium, taking his tally to 10 goals across all competitions this season.

After an injury-disrupted debut campaign at Anfield following his British-record transfer from Newcastle United, the 27-year-old is increasingly showing why Liverpool invested so heavily in securing his services.

Alexander Isak’s admission about Liverpool form

Speaking after Liverpool’s victory over Club Brugge, in comments shared by Fabrizio Romano, Isak was asked whether he was approaching his best form.

“It’s always difficult to say but I can definitely say I feel good, the team is in a good place, most importantly”.

“That’s where we want to be and hopefully it keeps getting better from here”.

Isak’s performances have also attracted praise from former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard.

Speaking on TNT Sports, Gerrard suggested opposition defenders would struggle to contain the Swedish international now that he has regained his fitness.

According to This Is Anfield, Isak has now scored in six consecutive away matches for Liverpool and has more than doubled his goalscoring tally from last season in just 18 appearances.

Isak and Wirtz could take Reds to another level

Perhaps the most encouraging aspect of Isak’s resurgence is his developing understanding with Florian Wirtz.

Both players endured difficult debut campaigns following their expensive moves to Anfield, but they are increasingly demonstrating their quality under Andoni Iraola.

Wirtz’s ability to identify spaces and deliver precise passes complements Isak’s intelligent movement and clinical finishing.

A fully fit and confident Isak gives Liverpool one of the most complete centre-forwards in European football. His influence extends beyond scoring goals, with his movement and technical ability creating opportunities for those around him.

Liverpool supporters have understandably been frustrated by the time it has taken their record signing to find consistency.

However, the patience shown towards him is beginning to pay off.

If Isak can maintain his fitness and continue developing his partnership with Wirtz, Liverpool could possess one of Europe’s most devastating attacking combinations.

The exciting part is that the Swedish international appears convinced there is still room for improvement.

Watch: Alexander Isak scores outrageous chipped goal from brilliant Alisson assist