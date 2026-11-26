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Arsenal are keeping a close eye on Como attacking midfielder Nico Paz ahead of a potential move during the summer transfer window of 2027.

The 22-year-old Argentina international has developed into one of the most exciting attacking talents in Serie A, with his performances attracting considerable interest from Europe’s biggest clubs.

Arsenal were linked with Paz last summer, but the midfielder preferred to continue his development at Como. However, his reported reluctance to return to Real Madrid could hand the Gunners fresh encouragement.

Arsenal remain interested in Nico Paz

According to journalist Ben Fernandes Santos, Arsenal are monitoring Paz ahead of a potential summer approach, with the Argentine reportedly having little desire to return to Real Madrid.

Como reportedly agreed to pay £50million to restructure Madrid’s previous £7.5m buy-back arrangement, with the Spanish giants retaining an exclusive £67m option for next summer.

However, Arsenal would likely have to pay considerably more to secure his signature.

Como could demand around €100million from other interested clubs, with Manchester United, Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain also monitoring his situation.

Paz’s development under Cesc Fabregas has been particularly impressive, with the Argentine establishing himself as a creative focal point for the Italian side.

His ability to score goals, create opportunities and operate across multiple attacking positions makes him an understandably attractive target.

Paz could become a superstar in the Premier League

Paz represents exactly the calibre of young attacking player Arsenal should be monitoring.

His technical quality, intelligent movement and ability to operate between defensive lines could add another dimension to Mikel Arteta’s midfield.

Although Martin Odegaard remains an important figure at the Emirates Stadium, signing Paz could provide additional creative competition while strengthening Arsenal’s long-term attacking options.

The biggest obstacle remains the financial commitment. Paying around €100m for an attacking midfielder would require careful consideration, particularly given Arsenal’s existing squad depth and other recruitment priorities.

Nevertheless, Paz’s reported preference against returning to Madrid could make negotiations more interesting next summer.

Arsenal should maintain their interest and establish whether the Argentine would welcome a move to north London.

If the opportunity arises at a reasonable price, Paz could become one of Arsenal’s most significant signings for the next generation.

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