Man United considering signing Argentine talent for key role in Pochettino's squad

Mauricio Pochettino at a press conference (Photo by Omar Vega/Getty Images)

Manchester United are reportedly monitoring Como star Nico Paz as a potential transfer target amid uncertainty over Bruno Fernandes’ future.

Man Utd should soon announce that they’ve hired Mauricio Pochettino as their new manager, and it could be that his fellow Argentine will be brought in for that key role in attacking midfield.

BBC Sport have reported on Fernandes snubbing a new contract offer from the Red Devils, and we’ve posted on the Daily Briefing about why Chelsea’s Cole Palmer could be the ideal choice to replace him.

Alternatively, however, there could also be some interest in signing Paz from Como in that position, according to a report from the Sun.

Paz recently dismantled United in the Champions League and very much looks like the game’s next superstar, so this would be a hugely exciting signing.

Is Nico Paz realistic for Manchester United?

At this moment in time, however, it perhaps seems unlikely Paz would choose MUFC over the long list of other top clubs likely to be in for him.

As noted by the Sun, Real Madrid also have the option to buy the 21-year-old back, so that complicates matters further.

United undoubtedly need a game-changing signing like this, but perhaps the Manchester-born Palmer is more realistic at this moment in time.

Want more CaughtOffside coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

It will be interesting to see, however, if Pochettino’s presence could change things for United, and perhaps give them more of a pull factor in the transfer market again.

Paz may well be tempted to link up with his fellow countryman, who also has a great record when it comes to improving and developing young players.

Pochettino actually did a great job with Palmer as a youngster at Chelsea, so that’s another connection surely worth exploring.