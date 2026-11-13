Leeds manager Daniel Farke celebrates (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Leeds United are reportedly expected to be one of the clubs in the mix to sign in-form Middlesbrough striker Will Lankshear.

The talented 21-year-old has enjoyed a prolific start to the season, scoring 15 goals in 16 games in all competitions so far, including a perfect record of 13 in 13 in the Championship.

It seems inevitable that a Premier League club will soon move to snap up Lankshear, who was previously on the books at Tottenham as a youngster, but without getting much in the way of first-team opportunities.

Now the England Under-21 international is flourishing, though, having done well to gain experience on loan at Oxford United last season before his permanent transfer to Middlesbrough.

According to Football Insider, links with Leeds could now be one to watch, in what would be a smart bit of business by the Yorkshire outfit.

Leeds United could strengthen survival hopes with Will Lankshear transfer

Leeds would do well to strengthen their attack for January, with Lankshear looking like he clearly has the potential to be a difference-maker in the top flight.

The former Spurs attacker might not be in a big rush to leave Boro due to their promotion hopes, but he could also be a key addition to help Daniel Farke’s side secure their status in the Premier League.

For now, Leeds look to be in a good position after a solid start, but it’s early days yet, and they won’t want to be dragged too close to the relegation zone.

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If Lankshear can continue scoring at such a prolific rate then he could surely be a valuable asset for LUFC or other Premier League clubs.

“Will Lankshear is obviously going to have a lot of Premier League clubs looking at him,” former Premier League scout Mick Brown told Football Insider.

“He’s proving already he’s a top-class striker, it’s not like he’s just come out of nowehere, he’s somebody these clubs have been aware of even when he was at Tottenham.”

He added: “Leeds, for example, will be watching him closely because everybody knows how badly they want to sign a new striker and he would tick a number of boxes for them.”