Premier League managers break silence on Manchester City guilty verdict

Manchester City corner flag (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Premier League managers have faced the media for the first time since the Manchester City guilty verdict was issued over the international break.

Coventry City boss Frank Lampard, a former Man City player, admitted he wasn’t sure what to make of it and that he didn’t have much to say until the whole process, meaning the appeal, comes to an end.

“What can you say when the appeal is going on?” Lampard said in response to a question about the City charges, as quoted by BBC Sport.

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Lampard may have a City connection due to his brief spell there as a player, but he insisted he’s not in any way inside the situation, so couldn’t offer any particular insight.

Meanwhile, Leeds United manager Daniel Farke gave pretty much the same response as he insisted he only wanted to focus on footballing matters on the pitch.

“Not my topic. My topic is football. There are more qualified people to speak on this,” Farke said, as quoted by BBC Sport.

“It makes no sense if right now everyone wants to have an opinion about this topic. There are more qualified people to talk about this. It’s nothing to do with me, I was not involved in the title race during those years.”

Manchester City players and Enzo Maresca return to training

We’ve also seen City players and manager Enzo Maresca coming back to training for the club after the international break.

Maresca was all smiles as he was snapped in his car reporting to the club’s training ground, though he has not yet faced any questions from the media, with his press conference coming tomorrow.

Erling Haaland could be seen arriving as well, despite fears that the Norway international could have an injury that keeps him out of the weekend trip to take on Liverpool.

MCFC will presumably be getting a closer look at Haaland’s fitness today, but one imagines it might not be as bad as expected after he was unable to complete his international duties to a knock.

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