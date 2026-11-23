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Newcastle United are among several Premier League clubs interested in signing Lazio midfielder Kenneth Taylor, with competition for the Dutch international expected to intensify ahead of the January transfer window.

The Magpies are looking to strengthen their midfield options, and the 24-year-old has emerged as a potential target following his impressive performances in Italy. However, they face competition from Brentford, Bournemouth and Juventus, who are also watching his situation closely.

Kenneth Taylor is in demand

According to a TEAMtalk report, Taylor has attracted considerable interest after establishing himself as an important player at Lazio. The midfielder has adapted well to Italian football since joining from Ajax earlier this year, and his consistent performances have made him an attractive option for several clubs.

Taylor could be an excellent addition to Newcastle’s midfield. His ability to dictate the tempo, carry the ball forward and contribute in the final third would offer Eddie Howe greater flexibility in his squad. The Dutchman has already registered five goals and four assists in 33 appearances for Lazio, showing he can influence matches at both ends of the pitch.

Newcastle could face stiff competition for Taylor

Juventus are reportedly leading the pursuit of the midfielder and are considering a proposal worth approximately €40 million to secure his services. Newcastle, Brentford and Bournemouth are also interested, with the latter potentially looking for replacements should Alex Scott leave.

However, a January transfer could prove difficult to negotiate. Lazio are reluctant to lose key players mid-season, particularly given their strong position in Serie A.

Taylor is also contracted until 2030, leaving the Italian club in a strong position to demand a substantial transfer fee.

Newcastle will need to explore alternative options if Lazio refuse to negotiate in January, although Taylor could remain an attractive target for the summer transfer window.