Images via Justin Setterfield/Getty Images and The Overlap

Paul Merson has claimed that Liverpool were happy enough to allow Xabi Alonso to take the Chelsea manager’s job earlier this year after Arne Slot was dismissed.

Having spent five years with the Reds during his playing career, the former Spain midfielder was widely touted to return to Anfield in a managerial capacity as speculation grew over the Dutchman’s future before he was eventually dismissed in May.

However, the 44-year-old was appointed at Stamford Bridge instead, replacing Liam Rosenior as permanent boss following Calum McFarlane’s caretaker spell at the end of last season.

Hopes of a Champions League finish and maybe even a tilt at a title challenge have since been extinguished by five defeats from Chelsea’s first 11 Premier League games under Alonso, the latest of which was a 4-1 home thrashing by Leeds on Saturday.

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Merson has his doubts over Alonso

Merson feels that Liverpool suspected their former player wasn’t up to the task of replacing Slot in the summer, writing in his Sky Sports column: ‘My biggest worry is that Liverpool could have had Xabi Alonso and they chose not to. Obviously, Liverpool didn’t think he was good enough.

‘Alonso took the Chelsea job and Liverpool sacked Arne Slot two weeks later. You can’t tell me that Liverpool couldn’t have spoken to Alonso and say: ‘Don’t take the Chelsea job; we’re going to take you’.

‘He was out of a job as well, Liverpool could have had him and he’d have gone there all day long, so why didn’t they take him? Did they know something that we’re seeing now? It just always sits in my mind. That was my worry – and now it’s playing out.

‘If this was Liam Rosenior in charge at Chelsea and getting these results, he’d be in major trouble. 100%, he’d be in trouble. Remember, Rosenior didn’t have Morgan Rogers in his Chelsea team, bought for £116m, but it’s because of the unbelievable job [Alonso] did at Bayer Leverkusen that everybody is thinking: ‘It will be alright’.’

Chelsea should keep faith in Alonso

The Stamford Bridge hierarchy aren’t known for their patience with managers/head coaches, with Alonso the sixth permanent Chelsea boss in this decade alone, and reports that the club are considering a move for Cesc Fabregas in the future won’t have helped his case.

The Daily Mail reported in the wake of the Leeds thrashing that the 44-year-old is in no imminent danger of losing his job just yet, with Blues chiefs conscious of how the tactician overcame an inconsistent start at Bayer Leverkusen to win an unbeaten domestic double in 2023/24.

There’s no escaping the truth that Chelsea have had a disappointing campaign so far, with as many defeats as wins in the Premier League and, despite having no European football, bowing out of the Carabao Cup after losing to Liverpool on penalties last month.

It’s not the start to life in west London that Alonso would’ve envisaged, but any suggestions that he should face the sack this early into his tenure are nonsensical.

At the very least, he deserves the full campaign to try and achieve the Blues pre-season aims, unless their form were to plummet to Manchester United levels in the meantime. With that being unlikely, patience is a virtue that Stamford Bridge chiefs ought to exercise.