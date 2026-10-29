Alonso makes blunt admission after Chelsea were beaten by Liverpool in Carabao Cup

Chelsea FC
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Xabi Alonso Chelsea
(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Xabi Alonso made his priorities crystal clear after Chelsea were knocked out of the Carabao Cup by Liverpool, describing the competition as the least important trophy on the club’s agenda this season.

Chelsea drew 1-1 at Anfield before losing 6-5 on penalties, with Wesley Fofana missing the decisive spot-kick.

Rather than dwelling on another trophy opportunity disappearing, Alonso immediately turned the attention towards Chelsea’s Premier League campaign.

Alonso plays down importance of Carabao Cup

As reported by Fabrizio Romano, Alonso said after the defeat: “This is the least important competition for us”.

He then added: “The Premier League is the main focus.”

The comments were also reported by The Guardian, with Alonso stressing that Chelsea must quickly change their mindset because of the limited recovery time before their next league fixture.

Chelsea’s official website struck a slightly more positive tone, with Alonso praising the courage and competitiveness his players showed at Anfield despite the elimination.

The Blues had taken the lead through Morgan Rogers before Cody Gakpo equalised for Liverpool.

There was still criticism of Alonso’s management on the night. Clinton Morrison and Jobi McAnuff questioning why Estevao Willian remained an unused substitute despite Chelsea needing an attacking spark.

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This sounds a like an excuse from the Chelsea boss

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

There is nothing particularly unreasonable about Alonso prioritising the Premier League.

Chelsea are fifth in the table and their next match against struggling Manchester United suddenly carries far greater importance after consecutive defeats to Tottenham and Liverpool.

However, calling the Carabao Cup the “least important” competition is still a risky message.

Chelsea have a squad built to compete for trophies, and supporters are unlikely to dismiss a realistic opportunity to win silverware simply because bigger competitions remain.

The real issue is what happens next.

If Chelsea respond by climbing the Premier League table and challenging near the top, Alonso’s comments will quickly be forgotten. But if league form deteriorates, this defeat will look like a wasted opportunity rather than a sensible sacrifice.

Alonso has effectively raised the stakes himself. By publicly declaring the Premier League the priority, Chelsea now have to prove they can deliver there.

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