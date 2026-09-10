Danny Welbeck celebrates with his Chelsea teammates (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Chelsea have been praised for the summer signing of Danny Welbeck, who has shone since his surprise move from Brighton.

The 35-year-old has had a long and successful career in the Premier League, though he’s arguably shown his best form in the last few years.

Welbeck started out as a youngster at Manchester United, but he struggled for regular first-team football there before moving to Arsenal in 2014.

After five years at Arsenal, Welbeck moved to Watford and then to Brighton a year later, with the former England international going on to score 51 goals in 201 appearances.

Although he’s only likely to be a squad player for Chelsea, Welbeck has started brightly at Stamford Bridge, with three goals in three games so far.

Former Chelsea star praises Danny Welbeck signing

Former Chelsea striker Jimmy-Floyd Hasselbaink is a big fan of Welbeck, praising his old club for this signing due to the qualities the veteran forward can bring both on and off the pitch.

“He’s played for Arsenal and Manchester United, and did the business for Brighton. He knows he’s not going to be the number one at Chelsea and he will settle for that,” Hasselbaink said of Welbeck, as quoted by the Metro.

“But he can give so much to the other players on and off the pitch. He will be talking to the other players and helping that way but also he wants to score and he will want to be on the end of things.

“It’s a great signing for Chelsea.”

Chelsea deserve credit for transfer flexibility

Chelsea’s current ownership were going a little overboard with their focus on signing young players, so they deserve some credit for recruiting experienced players like Welbeck and Jordan Henderson this summer.

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Seasoned pros like this can be hugely influential even if they’re not playing 90 minutes week in, week out.

CFC still remain a work in progress, but they’ve surely boosted their hopes by balancing the big prospects throughout their squad with a few more proven names who can lead by example and give useful guidance.