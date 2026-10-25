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Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly interested in signing AC Milan midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek as Roberto De Zerbi looks to strengthen ahead of the January transfer window.

According to a report from TEAMtalk, Spurs have enquired about the England international’s availability, with Milan increasingly willing to sanction his departure in the coming months.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek could be an ideal midfield addition

The 30-year-old has struggled to secure a regular starting position at the Italian club, raising questions about his long-term future at the San Siro.

Loftus-Cheek brings considerable Premier League experience from his time at Chelsea and could be a useful addition to Tottenham’s midfield. His physical strength, ball-carrying ability, and versatility would give De Zerbi another option as Spurs look to improve their performances in the second half of the season.

Tottenham could benefit from adding an experienced midfielder who can contribute in different roles. Loftus-Cheek has shown he can drive forward with the ball and support attacking moves, qualities that could complement the club’s existing midfield options.

Securing his services at a reasonable price could make the transfer particularly appealing. Newcastle United have also enquired about the former Chelsea player, while Brentford and Nottingham Forest are monitoring his situation.

Tottenham could secure a cut-price deal for Loftus-Cheek

However, Spurs will need to move decisively if they want to beat their rivals to his signature. Loftus-Cheek’s contract with Milan expires next summer, leaving the Italian club facing the prospect of losing him for nothing if he remains beyond the current campaign.

Milan are reportedly prepared to consider offers in January, making a winter transfer increasingly realistic. Both the midfielder and his representatives are understood to be open to a return to English football.

Tottenham could therefore strengthen their squad without committing to an enormous transfer fee.

Although Loftus-Cheek’s recent lack of regular football raises questions, a fresh challenge in the Premier League could help him rediscover his best form. As the January window approaches, Spurs must decide whether to turn their initial enquiry into a formal approach.