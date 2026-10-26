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Sean Dyche could be handed a surprise Premier League lifeline as Crystal Palace consider making a change in the dugout.

The former Everton and Nottingham Forest manager has emerged as a top candidate to step in should the Eagles decide to part ways with under-fire head coach Pierre Sage.

According to The Telegraph, Dyche is high on Palace’s list of potential replacements for Sage, who is facing an uncertain future following another miserable result in South London.

The Eagles were booed off by their own supporters at the final whistle after Matthias Jaissle’s Newcastle United cruised to a comfortable 2-0 victory at Selhurst Park on Sunday.

Harvey Barnes opened the scoring following an error from Adam Wharton, before the Magpies doubled their lead to leave Sage desperately searching for answers.

Dyche, who has been out of work since leaving Nottingham Forest earlier this year, is viewed by senior figures at Palace as an experienced Premier League operator capable of organizing the defense and steering the club away from trouble.

Crystal Palace have had a poor start to the season as sack race heats up

Palace’s dismal form has left them hovering dangerously close to the relegation zone in 17th place, having accumulated just seven points from their opening eight matches.

The defeat to Newcastle marks their third loss in four Premier League outings, a run that includes a painful 5-0 derby loss to Brighton, putting tremendous pressure on Sage despite the club balancing domestic action with their debut UEFA Conference League campaign.

With Manchester United hierarchy actively evaluating Michael Carrick’s position following their 3-0 home defeat to Bournemouth, the Premier League managerial sack race is reaching a boiling point.

Palace executives could be forced to pull the trigger quickly to secure Dyche before rivals or international break changes narrow their options.