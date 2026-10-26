(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Manchester United dressing-room insiders reportedly believe Michael Carrick will be sacked following Sunday’s humiliating 3-0 Premier League defeat to Bournemouth at Old Trafford.

The result extended United’s winless run to eight matches across all competitions, leaving the Red Devils languishing in 14th place in the Premier League table.

Carrick is now facing mounting pressure, with speculation growing that the club’s hierarchy could make a decision on his future as early as Monday.

Man United dressing room reportedly expects Michael Carrick sacking

Carrick’s position has become increasingly uncertain following a disastrous sequence of results.

United’s 3-0 defeat against Bournemouth came just days after their 4-1 Champions League humiliation against Como, intensifying scrutiny of the manager and his players.

According to talkSPORT, insiders within the dressing room believe Carrick’s departure is now likely.

The report suggests that although the club’s hierarchy had not formally informed Carrick of a decision by Sunday evening, there is an expectation internally that his tenure is approaching its conclusion.

It would represent a dramatic turnaround for the former United midfielder, who was handed a two-year contract during the summer.

Carrick had earned the permanent position after successfully guiding Manchester United to Champions League qualification.

However, the club’s fortunes have deteriorated sharply since then.

His contract is also believed to contain a break clause that would allow United’s hierarchy to terminate the agreement on more favourable financial terms.

That provision could become significant if the club decides a managerial change is necessary.

Man United hierarchy could make Michael Carrick decision today

Manchester United’s hierarchy are considering Carrick’s future following this latest setback.

Co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe, chief executive Omar Berrada, and technical director Jason Wilcox are understood to be among the senior figures involved in assessing the situation.

Reports suggest a decision over the manager’s position could be made as early as today.

Carrick’s connection with supporters remains an important factor given his long association as a player and coach, with fan footage after the Bournemouth match showing supporters chanting his name while turning their anger toward the squad.

Nevertheless, results have left United facing a critical juncture near the bottom half of the table.

Several managers linked with the job

If Manchester United elect to trigger Carrick’s departure, several high-profile managerial candidates have already been identified to take over:

Julian Nagelsmann, the former Germany and Bayern Munich boss is reportedly among the options appreciated by the board.

Eddie Howe is another name being linked, with recent reports stating that the former Newcastle manager is ready for talks with the club if Carrick is sacked.

Antonio Conte is also an option, with the serial winner recently describing his ideal job as one that requires awakening a sleeping giant.

With Carrick’s future uncertain, it remains to be seen whether the club backs him for now or if he is put on the chopping block instantly.