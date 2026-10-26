(Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

Eddie Howe would reportedly be willing to speak to Manchester United if the club decide to part company with Michael Carrick, giving the Old Trafford hierarchy a proven Premier League option should they make a managerial change.

Carrick remains under huge pressure after United’s poor start to the season and the damaging 4-1 Champions League defeat to Como.

Their latest defeat in the Premier League against Bournemouth, a 3-0 home defeat against them, has put Carrick in more trouble.

With results deteriorating, Howe’s availability makes him one of the easier high-profile candidates to approach because no compensation would be required.

Eddie Howe would listen to an approach from Man United

According to Sky Sports, Howe would be interested in speaking to Man United if the job becomes vacant.

The former Newcastle manager stepped down in July after almost five years at St James’ Park and initially planned to take time away from football.

However, Sky reports that the prospect of managing United would interest him.

Howe also appears to have support inside Old Trafford. The Guardian reported that director of football Jason Wilcox currently favours Howe, largely because of his extensive Premier League experience.

His work has earned significant praise from major managers. Jürgen Klopp previously said:

“Eddie is doing an exceptional job, absolutely exceptional.”

Klopp also highlighted Howe’s ability to improve existing players and transform Newcastle without simply relying on spending.

Howe offers something United desperately need

Howe may not have the glamour of Julian Nagelsmann or the trophy cabinet of Antonio Conte, but his profile makes plenty of sense.

He took Newcastle from a relegation battle to Champions League qualification and then delivered the 2025 Carabao Cup, ending their 70-year wait for a major domestic trophy.

More importantly, Howe has a track record of improving players, building an aggressive pressing structure and creating a strong dressing-room culture.

Those qualities could be particularly valuable at United, where tactical confusion and concerns over player discipline have become increasingly prominent.

The obvious question is whether Howe can scale his methods to the pressures of Old Trafford. Man United represent a very different environment from Newcastle or Bournemouth.

But if United want an experienced coach who understands the Premier League and is immediately available, Howe looks increasingly difficult to ignore.

Man United consider loan move for unsettled 25-year-old wide man