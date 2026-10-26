Manchester United logo (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Manchester United officials are reportedly holding talks with representatives of Eddie Howe in London as uncertainty continues to surround Michael Carrick’s future at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils are considering their managerial options following Sunday’s humiliating 3-0 defeat to Bournemouth, which extended their winless run to eight matches across all competitions.

Carrick is under increasing pressure, with reports suggesting that Manchester United’s hierarchy could make a decision on his position following their latest Premier League setback.

Now, a fresh claim suggests the club have made contact with Howe’s representatives, although a potential appointment could hinge on disagreements over the structure of his contract.

Eddie Howe representatives reportedly in talks with Manchester United

According to transfer insider account Indy Kaila, representatives of Howe are meeting Manchester United officials in London to discuss a potential appointment.

The report also claims that the two parties have differing preferences regarding performance-related clauses in any proposed agreement.

Indy Kaila wrote on X:

“Manchester United insider: Eddie Howe’s representatives are meeting in London with Man United officials. He wants a contract without any clauses. Manchester United want certain UCL clauses placed in the contract.”

Manchester United insider: Eddie Howe's representatives are meeting in London with #MUFC officials. He wants a contract without any clauses. Manchester United want certain UCL clauses placed in the contract. — indykaila News (@indykaila) October 26, 2026

The claim suggests Howe would prefer a contract without the Champions League-related conditions United reportedly want included.

Such clauses could potentially link certain contractual terms to qualification for Europe’s elite club competition.

However, the precise nature of the proposed conditions has not been disclosed.

It is also unclear whether the reported meeting represents preliminary contact or more advanced discussions over a potential appointment.

Eddie Howe reportedly open to replacing Michael Carrick

Howe has emerged as one of the names linked with the Manchester United job should the club decide to part ways with Carrick.

The 48-year-old has been without a managerial position since leaving Newcastle United in the summer, meaning United would not need to negotiate compensation with another club to secure his services.

Reports have suggested that Howe would be receptive to taking charge at Old Trafford if the position becomes available.

His Premier League experience and reputation for improving players are understood to make him an attractive candidate.

Manchester United technical director Jason Wilcox has also been linked with an interest in Howe, although there has been no official indication that the former Newcastle manager is the club’s preferred choice.

However, any potential appointment remains dependent on Carrick’s future and whether an agreement can be reached.

Manchester United could make Michael Carrick decision following Bournemouth defeat

Carrick’s position has become increasingly uncertain following a disastrous run of results.

United’s 3-0 home defeat to Bournemouth left them 14th in the Premier League table and without a victory in eight consecutive matches across all competitions.

The result followed a 4-1 Champions League defeat against Como, further increasing pressure on the manager.

According to talkSPORT, insiders within the Manchester United dressing room believe Carrick will be relieved of his duties.

Howe is not the only manager to have been linked with the position, with Julian Nagelsmann and Antonio Conte also mentioned as potential candidates.

For now, Carrick remains Manchester United manager, while the reported contact with Howe’s representatives adds another development to the growing speculation surrounding his future.