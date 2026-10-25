Eddie Howe is leaving his role as Newcastle United manager (Photo by Ed Sykes/Getty Images)

Manchester United could face a major squad rebuild if Eddie Howe replaces Michael Carrick as manager, with the former Newcastle United boss reportedly keen to strengthen four key positions during the January transfer window.

According to a report from Sportbible, Howe could look to bring in a centre-back, left-back, left winger and striker, with the combined cost of his potential targets exceeding £165 million.

Eddie Howe could reshape Manchester United’s squad

The 48-year-old has emerged as a leading contender to take charge at Old Trafford if United decide to part ways with Carrick. Howe enjoyed considerable success at Newcastle, guiding the club to the Carabao Cup and Champions League qualification during his time in charge.

His preferred high-intensity, pressing-based approach would require significant improvements to United’s existing squad. Strengthening the defence could be his first priority, with Everton centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite reportedly among the players who could fit his requirements.

At left-back, Bournemouth’s Adrien Truffert and Newcastle’s Lewis Hall have been mentioned as potential options. Howe previously worked with Hall at St James’ Park and could look to reunite with the defender if circumstances allow.

The English manager could also seek a dynamic winger capable of stretching opposition defences, while another striker would provide additional competition in attack.

Manchester United face expensive transfer decisions

Crystal Palace forward Jean-Philippe Mateta has been linked with a potential move to Old Trafford and could appeal to Howe because of his physical presence and ability to lead the line.

However, completing all four deals would require substantial financial backing from United’s hierarchy. The club would also need to balance recruitment with existing squad commitments and its broader transfer strategy.

Howe’s appointment remains conditional on United dismissing Carrick, whose future is under increasing scrutiny after a difficult run of results.

With several managerial candidates reportedly under consideration, the Red Devils have yet to confirm a change in leadership. If Howe eventually takes charge, his transfer priorities could indicate how he intends to rebuild the squad and restore United’s competitiveness.