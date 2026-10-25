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Leeds United and Everton are reportedly interested in signing Rennes striker Esteban Lepaul as both Premier League clubs look to strengthen their attacking options ahead of the upcoming transfer windows.

According to Football Insider, the two English clubs are closely monitoring the French forward. However, Rennes are relaxed about the growing interest and have no immediate plans to sanction his departure.

Esteban Lepaul attracts Premier League interest

The 26-year-old has enjoyed a remarkable rise in French football, establishing himself as one of Ligue 1’s most effective goalscorers since joining Rennes from Angers in 2025.

Lepaul scored 20 league goals last season, earning widespread recognition for his finishing ability and consistency in the final third. He has continued his impressive form this campaign, adding four goals in his opening six league appearances at the time of the report.

His performances have also earned him his first senior call-up to the France national team, further enhancing his reputation across Europe.

Leeds could view Lepaul as a valuable addition as they look to improve their attacking depth, while Everton are also assessing potential options to strengthen their forward line. His goalscoring record and experience in French football could make him an attractive acquisition for either club.

However, both sides may need to be patient to secure his signature.

Rennes determined to retain Lepaul

Convincing Rennes to sell their prized forward will not be straightforward. The French club has tied him to a contract until 2030 and can offer him European football through its Europa League campaign.

Lepaul is also understood to be happy at Rennes and is in no hurry to leave after earning international recognition.

A January transfer therefore seems unlikely, with next summer a more realistic window for Leeds and Everton to pursue a deal.

Rennes face little pressure to sell, and another productive season could further strengthen their negotiating position.

Both Premier League clubs will need to make a significant financial commitment if they hope to convince the French side to part ways with their in-form striker.