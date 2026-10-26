MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 25: Bruno Fernandes of Manchester United warms up on the sidelines during the Premier League 2026/27 match between Manchester United and AFC Bournemouth at Old Trafford on October 25, 2026 in Manchester, England.

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes has sparked speculation among supporters after liking a cryptic Instagram post following his omission from the starting lineup against Bournemouth.

The Portuguese midfielder was dropped by Michael Carrick for Sunday’s humiliating 3-0 defeat at Old Trafford, having publicly questioned the team’s tactical approach following their midweek Champions League loss to Como.

Fernandes remained an unused substitute against Bournemouth, with Harry Maguire handed the captain’s armband in his absence.

Now supporters have noticed activity on Fernandes’ Instagram account that has raised further questions about his relationship with the club.

Bruno Fernandes likes cryptic Instagram post about loyalty

Manchester United supporters spotted that Fernandes’ official Instagram account had liked a reel featuring a pointed message about loyalty.

The Instagram post included the quote:

“Never push a loyal person to the point where they no longer care.”

The accompanying animation depicted a rock-like figure desperately attempting to prevent a giant boulder from crushing a small town.

However, despite protecting the town, the figure repeatedly comes under attack from missiles fired by the very people it is trying to save.

Eventually, the figure releases the boulder, allowing it to roll towards the town and cause widespread destruction before continuing into the sea.

The symbolism of the video, combined with Fernandes’ recent situation at Manchester United, quickly attracted attention.

Bruno Fernandes liked this reel on Instagram ? pic.twitter.com/BacYRMj5fo — utdreport (@utdreport) October 26, 2026

Michael Carrick and Bruno Fernandes fallout: What happened

The rift between the skipper and his manager reached a boiling point following United’s humiliating 4-1 Champions League defeat against Como in midweek.

During his post-match media obligations, Fernandes publicly criticized Carrick’s tactical approach, claiming it was a coaching instruction “not to press man-to-man.”

Carrick responded by stripping Fernandes of his starting spot against Bournemouth, citing “pure football reasons” and handing the captain’s armband to Harry Maguire.

Despite United struggling throughout the contest, Carrick elected not to introduce the Portuguese midfielder.

Bournemouth eventually secured a convincing 3-0 victory, extending United’s winless run across all competitions to eight matches.

Bruno Fernandes’ Manchester United future under scrutiny

The latest developments come at a particularly difficult time for Manchester United.

The Red Devils have endured a disastrous start to the Premier League campaign and find themselves languishing near the bottom of the table.

Carrick is facing mounting pressure over results, with speculation growing about whether the club’s hierarchy will make a managerial change.

Fernandes, meanwhile, has been linked with a potential departure from Old Trafford.

Reports have suggested that clubs in Saudi Arabia and elsewhere in Europe including Galatasaray are monitoring the 32-year-old midfielder’s situation ahead of the January transfer window.