Barcelona are closely following 'great' Man United player who wants January exit

(Photo by David Ramos, David Rogers/Getty Images)

Barcelona have emerged as a serious contender for Bruno Fernandes, with the Manchester United captain reportedly ready to push for an Old Trafford exit in January.

The Portugal international is said to have rejected United’s latest contract proposal amid growing frustration with the direction of the club.

Galatasaray are working on an ambitious move, but Barcelona’s presence could completely change the race.

Want more CaughtOffside coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

For Fernandes, a move to the Camp Nou would offer the chance to compete for major trophies again while remaining at the highest level of European football.

Barcelona join race as Fernandes considers Man United exit

According to Fanatik, Fernandes has become increasingly unhappy at Manchester United and wants to leave during the January transfer window.

Galatasaray are preparing another attempt to sign him after showing strong interest previously, but Barcelona are also monitoring developments closely.

The Spanish champions could offer Fernandes an attractive sporting project and Champions League football, while his creativity and goals from midfield would add another experienced dimension to their squad.

United still have an important decision to make. Fernandes’ current contract expires next summer, although the club hold an option for another year, meaning they retain some control over the situation.

Barcelona could be far more tempting than a move to Turkey

From Fernandes’ perspective, Barcelona would probably be the more compelling option if both clubs make serious offers.

He is now 32, so his next move could be the final major transfer of his career. Playing at the Camp Nou and competing for La Liga and Champions League honours would be difficult to turn down.

His quality is also beyond question. Portuguese legend Paulo Futre previously said “Bruno is a great person and a great player”, adding that “he can decide a match.” Those comments were published on United’s official website.

That match-winning ability is exactly why Barcelona would be interested. Fernandes broke the Premier League assist record last season and won the PFA Players’ Player of the Year award. Even during United’s current struggles, he remains their most influential creative player.

Losing him in January would be a huge blow for United but if Fernandes has genuinely decided his time at Old Trafford is over, Barcelona may now represent the most attractive escape route.

Fabrizio Romano issues bombshell on Conte’s ‘agreement’ with Man United