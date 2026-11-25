(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Bruno Fernandes has put discussions over a new Manchester United contract on hold, insisting the club’s immediate priority should be winning football matches rather than deciding his future.

The United captain’s situation has attracted considerable attention after two contract proposals were reportedly rejected, but his latest comments provide important context.

Fernandes is not suggesting his Old Trafford career is over. Instead, he believes negotiations should wait while Mauricio Pochettino attempts to drag United away from the wrong end of the Premier League table.

Romano shares Fernandes’ latest contract message

As reported by Fabrizio Romano, Fernandes has confirmed that contract discussions have stopped for the time being.

The 32-year-old said:

“Contract talks have stopped for us to start winning games… and then we can talk about contract”.

“It’s not important now. It’s my future, I haven’t got much left in my contract, but we will have time to speak about that”.

“Now it was NOT the moment”.

United are not completely exposed despite the uncertainty. Fernandes’ existing agreement expires next summer, but the club hold an option to extend it until 2028.

A CaughtOffside report also highlights that United have offered their captain a new contract, while Fernandes has dismissed suggestions that his stance is motivated by demands for more money or additional years.

Fernandes is putting pressure on Man United

This feels less like Fernandes rejecting Man United and more like the captain challenging the club to give him a reason to commit.

At 32, his next contract could determine where he spends the final years of his career at the highest level. Signing another long-term agreement while United are struggling near the bottom of the table would require enormous faith in the latest rebuild.

Pochettino therefore has an important role.

Improved results, smart January recruitment and evidence of a clear footballing direction could do more to convince Fernandes than simply increasing his salary.

United should activate their extension if necessary, protecting themselves from losing such a valuable player cheaply.

But the long-term solution is not contractual leverage. It is proving to Fernandes that Old Trafford remains the right place to compete for major trophies.

His message is ultimately straightforward: fix the football first, and discuss the future afterwards.

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