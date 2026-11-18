Bruno Fernandes and Virgil van Dijk (Photo by Carl Recine, Ahmad Mora/Getty Images)

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick has reportedly decided that he doesn’t want to sign either Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes or Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk.

Despite some speculation linking these two Premier League stars with Barca, it seems Flick is unconvinced by bringing them in at this stage as they’re both too old.

That’s according to a report from El Nacional, which states that Barcelona have been attentive to potential bargains available on the market.

With both Fernandes and Van Dijk yet to agree new contracts with Man Utd and Liverpool, respectively, it makes sense that big clubs like Barcelona might consider making a move.

However, it seems that the preference for now is to look elsewhere as Fernandes, 32, and Van Dijk, 35, are both considered too old, according to the report.

What next for Bruno Fernandes and Virgil van Dijk?

Both Fernandes and Van Dijk remain important players for their respective clubs, even if they’re not getting any younger.

Still, it might be wise for Barcelona to think about more long-term investments, even if it means paying a bit more in the immediate future.

One imagines these players will have other big opportunities, so it’s not the end of the world if the Nou Camp no longer looks like being an option for them.

Want more CaughtOffside coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

BBC Sport recently reported on Fernandes rejecting a new contract offer from United, so it seems like his future really looks like it lies away from Old Trafford.

It’s less clear for now if Van Dijk won’t stay on for a bit longer with LFC, but the Merseyside giants certainly have a big decision to make as the Netherlands international will be 36 next season.

The veteran centre-back is still performing at a high level, but at that age his form could drop quite quickly and it would surely be wise to start planning for the future with a long-term replacement.