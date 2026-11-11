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Liverpool key duo Alisson Becker and Virgil van Dijk could sign pre-contract agreements with overseas clubs in just 51 days, as journalist James Pearce has delivered a crucial update on their ongoing contract negotiations.

Writing for The Athletic, Liverpool reporter James Pearce revealed that supporters should not expect immediate news regarding contract extensions for the key pair.

The update suggests that Liverpool are maintaining constructive communication with both players rather than allowing negotiations to break down.

While the looming deadline adds pressure, Pearce emphasised that mutual respect remains high between the club hierarchy and the players’ representatives.

“There is unlikely to be a quick resolution, despite the fact that they could both sign pre-contract agreements with clubs overseas in just 51 days.

“It makes sense for all parties to wait and see how things unfold in the coming weeks and months. Respect abounds and relationships are strong, with dialogue ongoing between sporting director Julian Ward and the pair’s camps.”

Deciding when the time is right to move on from legendary figures isn't easy.

Van Dijk and Alisson, Liverpool's two most transformative signings of the Premier League era, remain so pivotal.

With both out of contract next summer, a look at their futures.https://t.co/1kxESFcq4d — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) November 11, 2026

Alisson Becker and Virgil Van Dijk remain irreplaceable at Anfield

Once players enter the final six months of their contracts, they can generally negotiate pre-contract agreements with clubs outside England, subject to the applicable regulations.

That means Liverpool could soon find themselves in a position where two established first-team stars have the opportunity to secure moves elsewhere – which could be a mistake on the club’s part.

Alisson’s recent heroic performance in Liverpool’s 3-1 victory over Crystal Palace served as a stark reminder of why the Reds simply cannot afford to let him walk away.

The Brazilian shot-stopper made several world-class saves to keep Andoni Iraola’s side firmly in command.

Similarly, club captain Virgil van Dijk remains the indispensable leader of Liverpool’s defense.

Despite the exciting emergence of young talent Jeremy Jacquet and the impressive impact of Ronald Araujo alongside him, Van Dijk’s experience, elite reading of the game, composure under pressure, and overall dominance makes him an irreplaceable part of the team.

Alisson has already expressed his desire to stay at the club in an interview after the win against Crystal Palace while Virgil van Dijk has also previously hinted that he’d be happy to extend his stay.

With the players keen on continuing with Liverpool, it would be a mistake on the club’s part if they allow the current situation to linger on and then ultimately lose these two world-class players for free.