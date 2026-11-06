Alisson and Harvey Elliott celebrate at the end of Liverpool's 1-0 win at PSG (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Liverpool are reportedly preparing for the possibility of losing Alisson Becker, with the club already exploring the market for a new goalkeeper ahead of next summer.

According to a report from Football Insider, the Reds have started identifying potential replacements for the Brazilian international, whose contract at Anfield expires at the end of the season.

Liverpool prepare for Alisson Becker departure

The 34-year-old has been an important figure for Liverpool this season, featuring regularly in the Premier League and Champions League. However, recent mistakes and concerns surrounding his age and injury record have raised questions about his long-term future.

Juventus were interested in securing his services during the summer transfer window, and they could resume their pursuit in the coming months. Clubs in Brazil are also monitoring the situation, with a potential return to his homeland becoming an option.

Liverpool previously extended Alisson’s contract by another year, but indications suggest the club is now preparing for life without its experienced shot-stopper.

Liverpool identify potential goalkeeping targets

Pete O’Rourke has revealed that Liverpool are assessing several options as they look to strengthen their goalkeeping department.

The Merseyside outfit were linked with James Trafford, Diogo Costa and Bart Verbruggen this summer, but ultimately decided against making a formal move for any of them.

Meanwhile, Giorgi Mamardashvili could have an opportunity to establish himself as Liverpool’s first-choice goalkeeper. The Georgian international has impressed when called upon and is determined to secure a regular starting role.

However, the club’s ongoing search for alternatives suggests they are not taking any chances with their long-term plans.

Liverpool will need to make an important decision on their goalkeeping position, particularly as Alisson approaches the end of his successful spell at Anfield. Signing an established replacement could be crucial if they want to remain competitive at the highest level.