Alisson Becker hugs Virgil van Dijk (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Arsenal have taken advantage of a costly mistake by Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker to strengthen their position in a crucial Premier League encounter, with Kai Havertz finishing off a well-worked attack.

The Brazilian goalkeeper made a disastrous decision while attempting to play the ball out from the back, allowing Arsenal to regain possession in a dangerous area. The Gunners quickly recognised the opportunity and punished Liverpool for their defensive carelessness.

🚨🚨 KAI HAVERTZ OPENS THE SCORING FOR ARSENAL AT ANFIELD! Liverpool 0-1 Arsenal. https://t.co/Ln6OmrgPbb — Tekkers Foot (@tekkersfoot) November 1, 2026

Alisson Becker error gifts Arsenal opportunity

Liverpool have built much of their playing philosophy around controlling possession and initiating attacks from deep, but Alisson’s decision-making proved costly on this occasion.

The goalkeeper tried to distribute the ball under pressure but failed to find a teammate, giving Arsenal an immediate chance to attack. Although the visitors still had plenty of work to do, they showed excellent composure to turn the mistake into a goalscoring opportunity.

Arsenal moved the ball towards the right flank before working it into a dangerous position inside the penalty area. The Liverpool defence struggled to recover, allowing Kai Havertz to arrive in space and finish with ease.

Liverpool punished for Alisson mistake

Former Liverpool defender Stephen Warnock slammed the Liverpool goalkeeper for his mistake, which could prove costly.

Warnock told the BBC: “A disaster for Liverpool and a disaster from Alisson. He makes an awful mistake as he tries to play the ball out. It entices Arsenal and allows them to jump on Liverpool. There is still a lot to do from then. They work it on the right side and it’s a simplest of tap ins from Havertz.”

It remains to be seen whether Liverpool can bounce back strongly and get back on level terms against the defending champions.