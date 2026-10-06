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Fabrizio Romano has claimed there are currently no active conversations between Alisson Becker and Liverpool over a new contract.

The revelation has raised significant questions regarding the long-term planning between the sticks at Anfield.

Fabrizio Romano reveals no Alisson Becker contract talks

Speaking on his YouTube channel, transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano provided a clear update on the Brazilian’s contractual situation on Merseyside:

“At the moment, there are no active conversations between Alisson and Liverpool over a new contract. Let’s see. I think there could be movements in summer 2027.”

Liverpool activated a 12-month extension clause in Alisson’s existing deal earlier this year, securing his services through to June 2027.

However, with no further option embedded in his current contract, a fresh agreement must be drawn up if the club wishes to retain him beyond that point.

Liverpool will make a massive mistake if they let Alisson Becker go

Allowing Alisson to walk away or planning an imminent exit would represent a massive error in judgment from Liverpool’s hierarchy.

The Brazilian remains comfortably among the elite goalkeepers in world football, serving as a vital defensive pillar and key leader.

Age is far less restrictive for goalkeepers than outfield positions. While outfield players often experience physical declines in their mid-30s, world-class goalkeepers routinely sustain peak levels well into their late 30s through elite positioning, reaction times, and organizational composure.

While Liverpool secured the signing of Giorgi Mamardashvili as a prospective long-term successor, the Georgian shot-stopper has looked far from convincing during his appearances so far.

Mamardashvili has shown clear raw areas in his command of the penalty area and distribution, proving he is certainly not at the Brazilian’s generational level yet.

Moving on from Alisson prematurely would risk destabilizing the defensive foundation that has defined Liverpool’s success.