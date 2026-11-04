(Photo by Ahmad Mora/Getty Images)

TNT Sports pundit Ally McCoist has criticised Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker following the Reds’ dramatic 3-2 Champions League defeat against Fenerbahçe on Wednesday night.

Liverpool twice took the lead in Istanbul but failed to hold on, with substitute Vedat Muriqi scoring an 80th-minute winner to complete a remarkable comeback for the Turkish side.

McCoist was particularly critical of Alisson’s positioning for the decisive goal, questioning why the Brazilian goalkeeper failed to come off his line and claim the cross.

Ally McCoist questions Alisson Becker after Fenerbahçe winner

Speaking during TNT Sports’ live coverage, McCoist expressed his disbelief as Muriqi headed home Fenerbahçe’s third goal.

The former Scotland striker felt Alisson should have taken responsibility for dealing with the delivery rather than allowing the opposition striker to attack the ball.

He said (via BBC Sport Live):

“Brilliant header. When the ball comes in, I just think it’s in the air for a very long time, and I’m looking at my goalkeeper and I’m thinking where is Alisson?! The goalkeeper has to come for that.”

Liverpool surrender lead twice as Fenerbahçe complete stunning comeback

Liverpool made an encouraging start in Istanbul, with teenage midfielder Trey Nyoni opening the scoring in the 25th minute.

The 19-year-old produced a superb first-time volley from the edge of the penalty area to register his first senior goal for the club, becoming the second youngest goalscorer in the compeition for the club.

However, the Reds’ advantage lasted only four minutes.

Former Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood equalised for Fenerbahçe with a deflected free-kick that wrong-footed Alisson.

Liverpool regained control in the second half when substitute Alexander Isak found the net in the 69th minute to restore their lead.

Once again, though, Iraola’s side were unable to protect their advantage.

Archie Brown brought Fenerbahçe level for a second time, tapping home from close range following defensive confusion involving Alisson and Cody Gakpo.

The equaliser set up a tense finale, with Liverpool pushing to regain the lead while leaving themselves vulnerable at the back.

Fenerbahçe eventually capitalised in the 80th minute when Muriqi headed home the decisive goal.

The result completed a memorable comeback for former Liverpool forward Dirk Kuyt, who is now in charge of the Turkish club.