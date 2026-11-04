(Photo by Ahmad Mora/Getty Images)

Liverpool teenager Trey Nyoni has written his name into the club’s Champions League history books after scoring his first senior goal during Wednesday night’s clash against Fenerbahce.

The 19-year-old midfielder produced a superb first-time volley from the edge of the penalty area to give Andoni Iraola’s side the lead in Istanbul.

The strike was not only a memorable personal milestone but also placed Nyoni among Liverpool’s youngest-ever goalscorers in Europe’s premier club competition.

Trey Nyoni becomes Liverpool’s second-youngest Champions League goalscorer

At 19 years and 127 days, Nyoni became the second-youngest Liverpool player to score in the Champions League proper, behind only former Reds defender Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Nyoni opened the scoring in the 25th minute with a brilliantly executed volley after Fenerbahçe failed to clear a Liverpool attack.

The move began with fellow teenager Rio Ngumoha, who skipped past several challenges before seeing his initial effort blocked.

Dominik Szoboszlai kept the attack alive with a dangerous cross, which the Turkish side could only head towards the edge of the penalty area.

Nyoni met the dropping ball with a first-time volley that took a slight deflection before beating goalkeeper Ederson.

The goal marked a significant achievement for the midfielder, who joined some interesting youngsters in Liverpool’s European record books.

Trey Nyoni becomes Liverpool's second-youngest Champions League goalscorer (19 years and 127 days old), with his first goal for the club ? Only Trent Alexander-Arnold is above the midfielder. pic.twitter.com/LC3t7jwwpr — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) November 4, 2026

Rank Player Age Opponent 1 Trent Alexander-Arnold 19 years, 10 days Maribor, 2017 2 Trey Nyoni 19 years, 127 days Fenerbahce, 2026 3 Harvey Elliott 19 years, 191 days Rangers, 2022 4 David N’Gog 19 years, 252 days PSV Eindhoven, 2008 5 Curtis Jones 19 years, 305 days Ajax, 2020

Trey Nyoni could follow Trent Alexander-Arnold’s path at Liverpool

Nyoni’s breakthrough moment invites comparisons with Alexander-Arnold, who also announced himself on the European stage as a teenager.

The former Liverpool defender went on to establish himself as one of the club’s most influential players, playing a central role in their Premier League and Champions League successes.

While Nyoni remains at an early stage of his senior career, his performances this season has made him a much talked about prospect.

Iraola has continued to provide opportunities for Liverpool’s emerging talents, with Nyoni and Ngumoha both making important contributions against Fenerbahce.

Nyoni’s progress has also reportedly prompted Liverpool to consider his long-term future, with discussions over a new contract said to be underway.