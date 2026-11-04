Photo via footballontnt

Liverpool teenager Trey Nyoni marked his first senior goal for the club with a sublime first-time volley from the edge of the box during Wednesday’s UEFA Champions League clash against Fenerbahçe.

The 19-year-old midfielder broke the deadlock in Istanbul with a moment of pure technical brilliance in the 25th minute.

The attack opened when fellow teenager Rio Ngumoha skipped past a sequence of challenges to carve his way into the penalty area.

After Ngumoha’s initial shot was blocked, Szoboszlai put in a teasing cross in and Fenerbahçe failed to clear the danger, heading the ball out to the edge of the penalty box.

Nyoni met the dropping ball on the full volley, sending a struck effort past Ederson, wrong-footing the goalkeeper via a minor deflection, to net his landmark first goal in red.

What a moment for Trey Nyoni ? The young Liverpool midfielder scores his first professional goal, and he does it on the Champions League stage ? ? Stream now on TNT Sports & HBO Max https://t.co/fRCRh6tXYB pic.twitter.com/Vtj4Yd3tnn — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) November 4, 2026

Youngsters are flying under Andoni Iraola

Nyoni’s strike highlights the continued faith manager Andoni Iraola has placed in Liverpool’s academy talents during their European campaign.

18-year-old winger Rio Ngumoha was once again extremely threatening down the left flank, continually unpicking the Fenerbahçe defense with his direct dribbling and pace.

Under Iraola’s high-tempo tactical setup, Liverpool’s next generation is proving capable of producing game-defining moments on the highest stage.

Fenerbahçe pull level from Mason Greenwood’s deflected free-kick

Liverpool’s lead proved short-lived, however, as the host side responded quickly in front of a boisterous Istanbul crowd.

Just four minutes after Nyoni’s opener, Fenerbahçe won a set-piece outside the area. Mason Greenwood stepped up to take the free-kick, seeing his effort take a cruel deflection off the Liverpool wall to wrong-foot Alisson Becker and restore parity for the Turkish side.