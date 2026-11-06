Liverpool in talks with midfielder who is "doing very well" according to Iraola

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Liverpool are stepping up efforts to secure Trey Nyoni’s long-term future after the 19-year-old midfielder established himself as one of the club’s most exciting young players under Andoni Iraola.

Nyoni has taken on a bigger role this season and is beginning to justify Liverpool’s decision to keep him at Anfield despite strong summer interest.

His development has accelerated quickly, and the Reds now appear determined to reward that progress before his value and importance rise even further.

Liverpool in advanced talks over new Trey Nyoni contract

According to The Athletic, Liverpool are in advanced discussions with Nyoni and his representatives over an improved contract.

Talks have been taking place for several months and there is growing confidence that an agreement will eventually be reached, although nothing has yet been formally completed.

Liverpool’s stance is particularly significant because Nyoni already has more than three years remaining on his existing deal.

The club also rejected a £30million offer from Nottingham Forest during the summer, underlining how highly they value him.

His stock rose again this week when he scored his first senior Liverpool goal in the Champions League against Fenerbahce. CaughtOffside reported that Nyoni produced an outstanding first-time volley from the edge of the box during the 3-2 defeat in Istanbul.

Reds are right to act early on Nyoni

Extending Nyoni’s contract now looks like smart business rather than an unnecessary rush.

Iraola has already made his admiration clear. Speaking before the Fenerbahce game, he said: “We trust him, he’s doing very well.” He also urged Nyoni to keep learning and gaining experience, adding that the midfielder is “in a very good place.”

That praise matters because Nyoni is no longer simply an academy prospect. He has started Liverpool’s last three matches and has already made 12 appearances across all competitions this season.

Liverpool could easily have taken the £30m and viewed it as excellent business for a teenager. Instead, they backed his potential, and that decision is already looking justified.

If Nyoni continues developing at this rate, the new contract may soon look less like a reward and more like one of Liverpool’s smartest pieces of long-term planning.

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