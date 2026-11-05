(Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images)

Liverpool are reportedly stepping up their interest in signing Fenerbahce defender Archie Brown as the Premier League giants look to strengthen their options at left-back ahead of the 2027 transfer windows.

The 24-year-old has impressed in Turkey since joining Fenerbahce from Gent in 2025, and his latest performance against Liverpool appears to have strengthened his chances of moving to English football.

According to an exclusive report from TEAMtalk, Liverpool have been monitoring the English defender this season and are now prepared to accelerate their interest following his impressive display against them in the Champions League.

Archie Brown attracts Liverpool interest

Brown was instrumental in Fenerbahce’s memorable 3-2 victory over Liverpool, scoring the equalising goal before setting up Vedat Muriqi for the winner. His performance demonstrated his attacking qualities and ability to influence important matches.

The Birmingham-born defender has attracted interest from several Premier League clubs, with Manchester United, Chelsea, Newcastle United, Everton and Brighton also keeping tabs on his development.

AC Milan were reportedly among the clubs to enquire about his availability during the summer transfer window. However, there is a belief that Brown would welcome an opportunity to return to English football and establish himself in the Premier League.

Liverpool could use Brown

Liverpool could certainly benefit from adding another quality left-back to their squad. Milos Kerkez has struggled to deliver consistent performances since his arrival from Bournemouth, while Kostas Tsimikas is expected to leave when his contract expires next summer.

Brown could provide valuable competition and depth at the back. The 24-year-old has developed considerably since leaving England as a teenager, gaining experience in Switzerland, Belgium and Turkey.

His recent performance against Liverpool will only have increased his appeal to the Merseyside outfit. However, with several Premier League rivals monitoring his situation, Liverpool could face considerable competition if they decide to formalise their interest in the Fenerbahce star.