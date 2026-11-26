Oguz Aydin of Fenerbahce SK celebrates with Matteo Guendouzi and Archie Brown (Photo by Ahmad Mora/Getty Images)

Fenerbahce left-back Archie Brown reportedly has a release clause allowing him to leave the club for just €23m, and that clause is active now and next summer.

That’s according to Sky Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg, who says that unnamed Premier League clubs are enquiring about Brown’s situation, while he’s previously been linked with Liverpool and Manchester United.

The 23-year-old has impressed during his time in Turkey and this has led Liverpool to take a close look at him, according to TEAMtalk, while it’s also claimed that Man Utd have a long-standing interest in him, as per another TEAMtalk report.

See below for Plettenberg’s latest update on Brown and a potential move to England…

?? Archie Brown has a release clause worth around €23m, valid for both the winter and summer transfer windows. The 23 y/o is a regular starter at Fenerbahçe and has also impressed with some very strong performances in the Champions League. Under contract until 2028, a move… pic.twitter.com/NKQljznnRd — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) November 25, 2026

“Archie Brown has a release clause worth around €23m, valid for both the winter and summer transfer windows. The 23 y/o is a regular starter at Fenerbahçe and has also impressed with some very strong performances in the Champions League. Under contract until 2028, a move is planned, with Premier League clubs already making enquiries,” Plettenberg posted on X.

Could Archie Brown be on his way to Liverpool or Manchester United?

Brown has had an interesting career trajectory so far, having had spells in the academies of both West Brom and Derby County before really making a name for himself abroad.

The England youth international shone at Gent, where he first attracted United’s interest, according to TEAMtalk, and he’s continued to develop well at Fenerbahce.

It seems clear that Brown has what it takes to now make the step up to playing in the Premier League, and he makes sense as a target for United, who urgently need an upgrade on the injury-prone and ageing Luke Shaw.

Liverpool, meanwhile, might also do well to look at that position as Milos Kerkez hasn’t been entirely convincing since joining from Bournemouth, though his second season has so far been better than his first.

Brown looks like a bargain option on the market so these clubs would do well to make the most of this opportunity while they still can.

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