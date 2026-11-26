(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool have received a potentially significant injury boost after initial medical tests suggested Víctor Munoz has avoided a serious knee injury following Wednesday night’s 3-0 Champions League victory over Club Brugge.

Fears of a lengthy layoff initially surged at the Jan Breydelstadion when the 23-year-old collapsed in agony in the 42nd minute after colliding with Club Brugge defender Jorne Spileers following a blistering run into the penalty area.

Although a stretcher was called onto the pitch, Munoz was eventually able to limp off under his own power.

Liverpool receive encouraging Víctor Munoz injury update

According to Spanish outlet Marca (as relayed by Tribuna), initial medical tests conducted back on Merseyside suggest Munoz has escaped structural ligament damage. Instead, the setback is believed to be a heavy impact knock.

Final confirmation pending as Liverpool hope for best news

While the early diagnostic feedback is hugely encouraging, final medical confirmation remains pending as club doctors continue monitoring how the joint responds once swelling subsides.

Even if it proves to be a severe bone bruise, Sunday’s Premier League Merseyside derby away against Everton may come slightly too soon.

Iraola update after the game hinted injury may not be serious

Speaking during his post-match press conference in Belgium, head coach Andoni Iraola had already offered cautious optimism that the issue was not very serious. He said (via Liverpoolfc.com):

“He was with a lot of pain when he left the pitch. He was a lot more positive when the game had finished.

“It has been a knock on the knee, so now we have to assess him. Then if he presents well tomorrow and it’s just this knock… After the game, I talked to him and he was a little bit more optimistic.”

Munoz is proving to be an excellent bargain signing for Liverpool

Signed from Osasuna for £34.5 million during the summer transfer window, Munoz is rapidly looking like one of the bargains of the season.

Fresh off finding the net in Sunday’s 4-0 demolition of Manchester United, his electric pace, direct dribbling, and relentless pressing has been vital to Iraola’s attack.

Munoz has scored three and assisted another in five starts this season across all competitions.

While Bradley Barcola and Rio Ngumoha may be ahead of Munoz in the pecking order at the moment, Andoni Iraola is doing a wnoderful job managing the squad, rotating the players across the various competitions.

Liverpool will hope that Munoz’s injury isn’t too serious and that he is back soon ahead of the busy run of fixtures in the coming month.