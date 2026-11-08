(Photo by Alex Broadway/Getty Images)

Mark Schwarzer has praised Liverpool youngster Víctor Munoz for his impressive contribution off the bench during the Reds’ 3-1 Premier League victory over Crystal Palace.

The former Chelsea and Fulham goalkeeper highlighted the substitute’s impact after he played a crucial role in Alexander Isak’s 89th-minute goal at Selhurst Park.

Liverpool had entered the contest under pressure following consecutive defeats against Arsenal and Fenerbahce, but goals from Alexis Mac Allister, Florian Wirtz and Isak ensured Andoni Iraola’s side returned to winning ways.

While the three goalscorers will attract plenty of attention, Schwarzer was particularly impressed by Munoz, whose introduction provided Liverpool with fresh attacking impetus.

Mark Schwarzer praises Víctor Munoz after Liverpool substitute makes instant impact

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live, Schwarzer singled out Muñoz for his contribution to Liverpool’s third goal.

The youngster caused problems for Crystal Palace down the right flank, using his pace and movement to create space in dangerous areas.

His involvement proved decisive in the closing stages as Liverpool produced an excellent attacking move to put the result beyond doubt.

Schwarzer said:

“Another really good goal from Liverpool. Victor Munoz down the right hand side, he’s made a difference since he came on.

“He played the ball across the box, Florian Wirtz does well to lay it off to Alexander Isak, who picks his spot and puts it past Dean Henderson. Liverpool deserve it.”

The young forward advanced down the right before delivering a dangerous ball into the penalty area.

Wirtz demonstrated excellent awareness to lay the ball off for Isak, who produced a composed finish beyond Palace goalkeeper Dean Henderson.

It was a well-worked goal involving three Liverpool attackers, but Schwarzer felt Muñoz deserved particular credit for the difference he made following his introduction.

His direct running provided Liverpool with another attacking outlet and helped create the opportunity for Isak to score.

Isak goal puts him just two behind Erling Haaland

Alexander Isak’s late finish at Selhurst Park capped off another clinical performance from the Swedish international.

The 89th-minute strike marked Isak’s 7th Premier League goal of the campaign, moving him within just two goals of Manchester City’s Erling Haaland (9 goals) at the top of the Golden Boot standings.

Although Isak has not always been at his most influential in Liverpool’s overall attacking play, his goalscoring record remains impressive.

With seven league goals already to his name, the striker remains firmly in contention near the top of the Premier League scoring charts.

Liverpool respond to two defeats in a row with an important win

The 3-1 triumph at Selhurst Park comes at a crucial moment for Andoni Iraola’s side.

The Reds suffered a frustrating 1-0 defeat against Arsenal at Anfield before losing 3-2 to Fenerbahçe in the Champions League.

Those results increased the pressure on Iraola’s side, who needed a positive response before the November international break.

Mac Allister opened the scoring against Palace with an excellent header from Dominik Szoboszlai’s delivery in the 40th minute.

Wirtz then doubled Liverpool’s advantage on the hour mark, finishing a superb attacking move involving Ronald Araújo and Bradley Barcola.

Isak made it three to seal the win for Iraola before a contentious penalty right before full time gave Palace a consolation goal.